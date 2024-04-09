Men's fashion trend fall 2024 – The non-conformists





What’s the point of fashion if it’s not fun? Even as mainstream fashion media decries understated luxury, the avant-garde is alive and well among the biggest names at Paris and Milan men's fashion weeks. From exaggerated proportions to chaotic color schemes to weirder, more indescribable creations, today's top designers remind us once again that looking your best means looking most like yourself, no matter what. that we think. The trend arrived hot on the heels of the previous season's focus on understated luxury, demonstrating that while reasonable sophistication is worth investing in, personal expression will always be worth celebrating, and designers and customers always want expressive fashion that defines its wearer. outside the pack. This season's mavericks included Balmain, where Olivier Rousteing shook up the menswear formula by confronting classic tailoring with bold pop-art prints and colorways, as well as stunning jewelry. Dior and JW Anderson have resisted the return to rigid, defined gender roles that have recently resurfaced in fashion, using volume and embellishment to invite men to rethink their relationship with what is “feminine” in fashion . Doublet and Walter Van Beirendonck embraced quirky humor, while Rick Owens typically pushed the boundaries by twisting science fiction references to critique the alienating violence of our world. Balmain Balmain Balmain Balmain Balmain Balmain Balmain Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Doublet Doublet Doublet Dsquared2 Dsquared2 Dsquared2 Homme Plisse Issey Miyake Homme Plisse Issey Miyake Homme Plisse Issey Miyake Juun.J Juun.J Juun.J JW Anderson JW Anderson JW Anderson JW Anderson JW Anderson JW Anderson Kidill Kidill Kidill Kidsuper Studios Kidsuper Studios Kidsuper Studios JW Anderson Loewe Loewe Loewe Mihara Yasuhiro House Mihara Yasuhiro House Mihara Yasuhiro House MSGM MSGM MSGM Rick Owens Rick Owens Rick Owens Rick Owens Rick Owens Rick Owens Sacai Sacai Sacai Songzio Songzio Songzio Walter Van Beirendonck Walter Van Beirendonck Walter Van Beirendonck Walter Van Beirendonck Walter Van Beirendonck Walter Van Beirendonck

