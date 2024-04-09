Pepperdine Fashion Association debuts





The members of the PFA thank the public for attending their show at the Amphitheater on March 19. The PFA has been preparing for the show since October 2023. Photo by Ellya Asatryan A group of friends launched the Pepperdine Fashion Association (PFA) on January 2. The PFA is marketed through club tables and by maintaining an active social media presence, said Caroline Dolce, co-founder and director of operations. Dolce always leaves her room dressed for an occasion, she said. She likes to dress appropriately for the weather as well as for an adventure. “I’ve always been interested in fashion,” Dolce said. Dolce said her family friends shaped her interest in fashion through their involvement in the fashion and modeling industry. She also has personal experience working in the fashion industry. “I’ve done a few deals with fashion brands,” Dolce said. “For example, where they [brands] send me some clothes, and by promoting their clothes on Instagram they give me a commission. Caroline Dolce poses for a photo shoot on February 5 in Malibu. Dolce said she had participated in many photo shoots in the past, for example for Edikted. Photo courtesy of Caroline Dolce Among its brand offerings, Dolce said it enjoyed working with Edited. She also attended Los Angeles Fashion Week and assisted with photography and promotion. Dolce admires brands that are elegant, expressive and minimalist, she said. “My favorite fashion brand is NA-KD mode” said Dolce. “They are based in Europe and I really like their brand because they are very minimalist. I find their pieces to be very versatile to pair with a variety of clothing items. Dolce pays special attention to her outfits and values ​​individual style, she said. She deeply admires the way fashion allows people to express themselves freely. “I feel like every moment is romanticized,” Dolce said. Fashion has no limits and allows for connections, Dolce said. “By experimenting with a variety of pieces, you can find what you connect with most and find your style within yourself and your surroundings,“Dolce said. Dolce said she started PFA with her friends Katharina Grabinger, Luke Kim and Mason (Mason legally does not have a last name). “We all founded the fashion club together, previously there was no fashion club on campus,” Dolce said. “We all had the same interestso this is what inspired us to take initiatives and create this club. PFA also organized a fashion show titled ENIGMA on March 19. Each member of the club presented its collection and pieces with the help of student models. Models presented collections designed by PFA members at the Amphitheater on March 19. Each of the models had their own walk and pose that matched the music. Photo by Ellya Asatryan “They each have their own message,” Dolce said. PFA also hosts meetings with guest speakers who are breaking into the fashion industry. Jessica Bazzi, founder and creator of the brand j.bazzispoke about the journey of creating your own brand February 7. For more information, follow the Pepperdine Fashion Association on Instagram @PepperdineFashion. ____________________ Follow the graph on X: @PeppGraphic Contact Ellya Asatryan by email: [email protected]

