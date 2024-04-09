Behrend men's volleyball heads to Altoona for AMCC first round





ERIE, Pa. – The No. 5-seeded Penn State Behrend men's volleyball team will travel to No. 4-seeded Penn State Altoona on Tuesday evening for the first round of the 2024 Allegheny Mountain Championships Collegiate Conference (AMCC). Game time is set for 7 p.m. Blanket

No. 5 Penn State Behrend News and Notes *The Lions finished the AMCC regular season with a 5-4 conference mark

* Behrend earned the fifth seed through tiebreakers with Geneva and Penn State Altoona

*The Lions look to win their third AMCC championship overall

*The Behrend Lions won the conference championship in 2018 and 2022

* Last time out, Behrend split a doubleheader at Penn State Altoona

* Behrend fell to the Altoona Lions 3-0 and beat Bethany, 3-0

*Sophomore outside hitter Kyle Hoffman (Carlton, PA/Cochranton) averaged 3.33 kills and 2.33 digs in 2-1 week

* Hoffman hit .349 in the two matches, posting 14 kills and adding five digs against Altoona on Saturday

*Hoffman leads the team with 170 kills and is second in digs (137)

*Lewis Rhodes, sophomore middle hitter (Reston, VA/South Lakes) and senior middle hitter Owen Wienczkowski (Waterford, PA/Fort LeBoeuf) remain first and third, respectively, in AMCC statistics, in blocks per set



No. 4 Penn State Altoona News and Notes *Altoona secured another home game by clinching the fourth playoff spot

*The Lions went 3-0 last week, winning two AMCC games to take home-court advantage for the first round.

*Senior outside hitter Avery Farabaugh recorded 25 kills, five blocks and four aces in three matches to lead the Lions

*Farabaugh ranks second in the AMCC in kills (341) and kills per set (3.75), while ranking fourth in digs (256) and digs per set (2.81).

* Altoona is competing for its first-ever AMCC title

*The Lions were picked to finish sixth in the AMCC preseason coaches poll History of the series *The Behrend Lions are 13-7 against Altoona since 2013

* Altoona has won the last two meetings, including a 3-0 decision three days ago

