Fashion
Bianca Censori shocks in sheer dress during LA dinner with Kanye West as stars appear tense after trial drama
BIANCA Censori showed off her figure in a see-through dress while out to dinner with her husband.
The former Yeezy architectural designer was seen with Kanye West, 46, as he continues to fight a complicated lawsuit.
The two were seen holding hands as they headed out to dinner in Los Angeles.
Bianca, 29, wore a see-through strapless dress which she teamed with knee-length red tights and pink heels.
She appeared to be without underwear as her nipples were visible through the clothing.
The dress clung perfectly to her figure as she walked, showing off her cleavage, toned abdomen and slim legs.
Learn more about Bianca Censori
Her behind was also revealed in the shocking outfit as she was photographed from behind.
Over the past few weeks, the designer has been making headlines with her public NSFW ensembles, which put her body on full display.
The new look comes shortly after she was spotted wearing a pair of nude lace tights last week, where she had to cover her private area with a small clutch while she walked.
Kanye also sported one of his signature looks, consisting of an all-black ensemble paired with gloves and sunglasses.
The couple – who married in 2022 shortly after finalizing their divorce from Kim Kardashian – looked tense in the new snaps.
Both had stern expressions on their faces as Kanye faced the allegations made by his former employees.
Over the past week, The US Sun revealed shocking details about the lawsuit Kanye is facing regarding the dark side of working under his Yeezy brand.
A former Donda Academy employee, Trevor Phillips, filed a lawsuit on April 2 against Kanye for harassment, discrimination, hostile work environment and other complaints.
Trevor worked for Kanye in 2022 and was hired to “increase cotton production,” according to court documents obtained by The US Sun.
Trevor also claimed that the rapper used Donda Academy students' tuition for personal trips while the employees were unpaid.
Kanye's financial woes didn't stop there, however.
Besides alleged financial mismanagement, Trevor also said he had an uncomfortable meeting with Kanye in December 2022.
This meeting reportedly took place in a Nobu hotel room in Malibu, California, just three days after Kanye finalized his divorce from Kim.
According to court documents, Kanye allegedly “targeted a friend on Facetime” of whom he had already shared nude photos.
“[Trevor] “Immediately recognized the woman's name because a few weeks earlier, while at Yeezy headquarters, Kanye had posted nude photos of her to numerous staff members,” the complaint alleges.
“The woman answered Kanye's call and he ordered her, 'Next time I see you, you better make sure you're wearing the lingerie and shoes I bought you.'” Trevor said.
Last week, TMZreported that Trevor alleged that Kanye made anti-Semitic, racist and anti-LGBT remarks during the same private conversation.
The complainant alleged that the Vultures rapper often shared his anti-Semitic views with staff and around students.
The controversial rapper also opened up about “his porn addiction,” according to Trevor.
