How to Watch the Brandy Mellville HBO Documentary: Stream Without Cable





All products and services featured are independently chosen by the editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashiona new documentary taking viewers behind the scenes of the famous clothing brand Brandy Melville, will premiere Tuesday, April 9 on HBO. Explore Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news According to a Press release from Warner Bros. Discovery, “Candid interviews with former employees and fashion insiders, along with disturbing testimony from former executives, reveal a toxic and troubling work environment and discriminatory hiring methods within the company and highlight shed light on the inner workings of a successful business. by setting impossible beauty standards on social media and in real life for its customers and employees. Brandy Melville rose to fame during the Tumblr era of 2010 and has become one of the most popular brands among teens and young girls with nearly 100 stores in over 15 countries and over 80 cities across the world. world. With the help of a “calculated social media presence,” the brand promoted an “unattainable aesthetic” using employees and shoppers known as “Brandy Girls,” according to the press release. Former employees and executives of Brandy Melville, investigative journalist Kate Taylor and former Teen Vogue fashion editor Alyssa Hardy is featured in the documentary directed by Eva Orner. Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashion is produced by Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn. David Kraemer is executive producer, Nick Higgins is cinematographer and Claire Didier edited the documentary, which features original music by Cornel Wilczek. Read on to discover more ways to watch and stream online without cable. How to watch online Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashion premieres Tuesday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streams on Max. If you don't have access to cable, you can stream HBO shows, documentaries, and more on Max and other platforms like DirecTV Stream, Prime Video, and Hulu. Max costs $9.99 per month for ad-supported streaming on two devices, plus content from HBO and other cable networks such as TLC, TBS, TNT, HGTV and OWN. Sign up today and save over 40% by subscribing to a Max annual plan and prepaying up front. The discount brings the price down to around $5.83 per month. This limited offer ends April 9. Looking for a free trial of Max? You can get one through third parties like DirectTV Stream, which offers Max, Paramount+ with Showtime, and other channels for free when you subscribe to DirecTV's Premier plan. DirecTV subscribers can add Max to other streaming plans for an additional fee. Plans start at just $69.99 per month after a five-day free trial. Click here to learn more ways to get a free trial of Max. Some of the shows and documentaries broadcast on Max include Calm on set, Mean Girl Murders, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and HBO originals such as, The system of government, Succession, Euphoria, Barry, Tips, And just like That And The White Lotus. You can also stream movies on Max, including Wonka, The area of ​​interest, mean girls And Priscilla. Watch the trailer for Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashion below.

