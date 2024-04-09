Cinderellas Closet offers affordable prom clothes for teens





HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) – Prom season is here again and a store in Howell is helping families cut costs. The LACASA collection makes it easy for teens to find the perfect dress for their special night. I think it's this one. It's so cute. I love it. That's what Collette Grabke said the moment she found a prom dress she loved. She said it was a little stressful finding a prom dress that was affordable and that I loved and felt comfortable in. So I thought this would be a good place to try. On Monday, Collette's perfect dress was waiting for her at Prom Boutique Cinderella Closet. It is a non-profit organization that helps survivors of sexual and domestic violence and child abuse. The Closet gives teen girls and boys the opportunity to shop from a variety of formal wear at vintage prices. Even if the dress is brand new and still has its price tag, students only pay $25. LACASA also offers a scholarship for those who might need a little help with their dancing or dress. Director of Social Change at LACASA, Kayla Grant, said it wasn't just a one-off shopping experience for teens and the fairy tale shouldn't be limited to dancing. Grant called the closet an opportunity to raise awareness of issues affecting teens. She said they received messages of self-esteem and empowerment about how to safely enjoy prom night. They should feel respected at all times and so we strive to promote healthy relationships and let them know that they deserve the best and to feel good in whatever they wear. Collette said prom tickets are quite expensive, so it takes some of the weight off your shoulders because you don't have to think about the stress of trying to find an affordable dress. An affordable dress for a special evening. Cinderellas Closet opened today at 120 W. Highland Road, Howell, at Crossroads/Kroger Plaza. It runs until Sunday April 14. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested in donating formal wear for Cinderellas Closet at any time of the year can contact Snedicors Green Earth Cleaners at www.snedicors.com/donations/. Snedicors generously offers donation collection and formal wear cleaning for LACASA's prom and homecoming boutiques. Subscribe to our Newsletter News 10 And YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather. Are you looking to hire staff or grow your business through advertising? Gray Digital Media is your one-stop marketing solution. Learn more. Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.



