



Houston lavished its spring beauty and ideal climate on the crowds gathered for the 40th Annual Tootsies Fashion Show and Luncheon at the Fiez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Clay Court Championship Tournament. Champagne flowed as participants wearing oversized sunglasses, floral dresses and sometimes flower-covered hats enjoyed two days of fashionable festivities at River Oaks Country Club. The outdoor lunch was supervised by the tournament director Bronwyn Greerchair Shelli Lindleyand the owner-led Tootsies team Norman and Donna Lewiswith the creative director of the store Fady Armaniouswho wore a custom suit by Houston designer Bach Mai. Jenna Lindley, Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious, and Shelli Lindley. Photo by Daniel Ortiz Rococo, the theme of this year's event, was present in every aspect of the party, from the linens and live music to the extravagant decor. After all, Rococo celebrates the exceptional ornamental and dramatic style that originated in the 18th century. Considering the venue, the crowd and the looks of the designers present at the event, the pattern was wisely chosen. Fashion show producer Lenny Matuszewskisenior stylist Tamara BonasAnd Fady Armanious presented a lovely runway show featuring 81 looks from well-known names, including Oscar de la Renta, Elie Saab, Carolina Herrera, Naeem Kahn, Pat Bo, Zimmerman, Hunter Bell, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. To the sound of live music, models made their way between tables, giving guests a glimpse of luxury designer fashion. Amy Stanton, Stephanie Fleck and Melissa Juneau. Photo by Daniel Ortiz After the show, attendees had the opportunity to purchase the styles featured in the show at Tootsies Shop the Runway Boutique. Many have also observed the on-court skills of famous tennis players, including Ben Shelton, Frances TiafoeAnd Max Purcell. Notable attendees included: Jenna Lindley, Brooke Lee, DeeDee Marais, Hillary Holmes Archer, Jennifer Allison, Jordan Seff, Marcia Backus, Stacey Lindseth, Susan Vic, Susie McGee, Whitney Lawson, Amanda Boffone, Claire Day, Elie Gabbanelli, Kat Pressly, Kathy Dela Mora, Lisa Paulk, Melissa Juneau, Melissa Sugulas, Monica De Hoz-Vila, Sarah Morgane, Vanessa Ames, Dana Barton, Beth Zdeblick, Cindy Bendy, Amy StantonAnd Cute Gill.

