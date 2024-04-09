Global sustainable fashion market to reach $33 billion by 2030





The global sustainable fashion market, valued at $7.8 billion in 2023, is on a rapid expansion trajectory, with projections indicating it will reach $33.05 billion by 2030, according to a recent report from Coherent Market Insights. The eco-fashion market segment is defined by a focus on sustainable and organic materials, manufacturing using sustainable processes, and a fundamental shift in the fashion industry toward more responsible practices. At the heart of this growth is growing consumer awareness of environmental sustainability and social responsibility, leading to an increase in demand for sustainable fashion alternatives. Simultaneously, strict government regulations requiring sustainable practices in the fashion industry are further driving market expansion. Market Trends A notable trend in this area is the rise of circular fashion, which advocates the reuse, recycling and upcycling of clothing to reduce waste and minimize environmental impact. Additionally, there is a notable increase in the use of eco-friendly materials like organic cotton and recycled polyester, which aligns with the growing demand for ethically sourced clothing. Opportunities The booming sustainable fashion market presents tantalizing opportunities, fueled by consumers' growing inclination towards eco-friendly products. As consumers turn to brands prioritizing sustainability, there is a palpable demand for ethically made clothing, shoes and accessories. Additionally, the growing adoption of recycled and organic fabrics expands the market potential, catering to a growing cohort of environmentally conscious consumers. Key points of the report The global sustainable fashion market report forecasts a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% between 2023 and 2030, driven by increasing consumer demand and growing adoption of eco-friendly fabrics. the environment. Apparel is emerging as a dominant segment, driven by consumer preference for sustainable clothing, while recycled fabrics are on the rise, reflecting increasing demand for eco-friendly materials. The dominance of the men's fashion segment highlights male consumers' growing interest in sustainable fashion. Additionally, online retail is emerging as a dominant distribution channel, aligning with evolving consumer purchasing preferences. North America dominates the market, supported by a large cohort of environmentally conscious consumers and a growing demand for sustainable fashion products. For more information and to view the report, visit www.coherentmarketinginsights.com.

