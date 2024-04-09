Chinese twin sisters reunited after 3 decades share the same hairstyle, fashion sense and their sons are both named Kevin.





Although she knew she was adopted around the age of seven, older sister Sun Ye didn't know she had a twin sister until she was 21. She started looking, and a decade later, an old neighbor of the younger sister, Liu Yan, sent Sun a link to her Douyin account, saying they looked exactly the same. Identical twins are making up for lost time after being separated for three decades. Photo: Baidu Sun immediately knew it was his sister. She said she and her cousin from her adoptive family watched 300 videos on Liu's account and were able to locate her using details from her videos. They went to Liu's workplace but were told she had quit. They begged a former colleague to give them the phone number of Liu's best friend after failing to make direct contact, and they sent her photos to show that Liu had a twin sister. Liu didn't know she was adopted and thought Sun was a scammer who photoshopped her face onto another person's body. Liu's aunt later confirmed that she was adopted and had a twin. The sisters, who live a 90-minute drive from each other, first met in March 2022. Sun said that when they first met, she was stunned to see a person identical to her standing right in front of her. To their surprise, the sisters also have the same voice, hairstyle choice and clothing taste, and called their sons by the same English first name, Kevin. They said they immediately connected and took each other to their adoptive home, and now feel like they have a double family. They also found their biological parents. It's unclear why their parents chose to give their twins up for adoption, but some online observers said it was common for families who had many children and couldn't afford to keep them all. The sisters appeared on a TV show and say they use their identical appearance to prank their family and friends. Photo: Baidu As for how they are sure of the older sister's identity, Sun said his father knew he adopted the twin. They said they cherished every first moment they spent together after the reunion. They opened two women's clothing stores, which was Liu's dream before meeting Sun. They also have fun with their identical looks, play pranks on their husbands and sons, and unlock each other with facial recognition. How nice it would have been if we could have grown up together, but I hope we spend the rest of our lives happily from now on, Sun said. Their story surprised many people online. They are so lucky to have finally found each other, one person said on Douyin. They are meant to be together no matter how long they have been apart, another said.

