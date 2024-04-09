CNN anchors Brianna Keiler And Boris Sanchez went all-in Monday while reporting on the solar eclipse, with both men so far donning sun and moon costumes while anchoring the network's Eclipse Across America coverage.

“It’s either the best idea or the worst idea,” Keilar, dressed as a moon, told the camera as the costumes were revealed.

“Put aside any journalistic credibility, we're having fun today,” said Sánchez, dressed as a sun.

CNN anchors then re-enacted what is supposed to happen during the eclipse with Keilar moving in front of Sanchez.

“The moon will pass in front of the sun, Boris-Sunchez at this point,” Keilar said, walking around Sanchez.

The two men reported Monday from Indianapolis, Indiana, and their costumes were just part of CNN's eclipse-focused coverage.

CNN correspondent Pink flowersreporting from Kerryville, Texas, presented a report in which the mayor of Kerryville said she checked “my magic ball” and saw a clear sky ahead.

Flores then appeared on screen wearing a scarf on her head and displaying the mayor's alleged magic ball.

Keilar and Sanchez had fun before pretending it was Halloween. Sanchez joked before the suit revealed that he had been threatened with “physical violence” if he did not refer to the eclipse as a “Bri-clipse.” Keiler jokingly nicknamed him “Boris Sun-chez.”

Jim Acosta also used Donald Trump as a “visual aid” to warn against people looking directly at the sun, bringing out an image of the president looking directly at the sun in 2017.

Watch above via CNN.

