Virgil Abloh's legacy reaches new milestone





Many companies, especially those in the fashion industry, may remain silent on their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the face of political changes. The latest round of major designer appointments may not have included a single creative director of color. But at least one group is doubling down on efforts to expand the styling talent pool. At its annual gala on April 8, Peter Arnold, executive director of the Fashion Scholarship Fund, the nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to the industry for underprivileged students, and Shannon Abloh, the widow of Virgil Abloh, will unveil a new strategy. plan for the Virgil Abloh Postmodern Scholarship Fund. The new initiative will double the number of beneficiaries and expand how the fund defines support. As such, it marks the next step in Ms. Abloh's efforts to cement her husband's legacy. Mr. Abloh, the pioneering Black designer who founded the Off-White brand, collaborated with Nike and became the first Black creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear, died in late 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

When he became successful, Virgil was the first black face many kids saw in a room they didn't know they could get into, Ms. Abloh said via Zoom from Chicago just before boarding a plane to New York for the Fashion Scholarship Fund. event. He and I discussed the question: How can we turn this into something that actually means something over time? The Virgil Abloh Postmodern Scholarship Fund was part of the answer.

Now, she said of the DEI reversals, it's really distressing to see the changes that are happening. But for me, that just means work has to continue to be noisier. It just makes me double down and say, OK, so we have to fight harder. Founded in 2020 by Mr. Abloh with seed capital of $1 million, the Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund (Mr. Abloh had a weakness for quotation marks) is administered by the Fashion Scholarship Fund. In February 2022, just after Mr. Abloh's death, she received a major infusion of funds through a posthumous auction of 200 pairs of Mr. Abloh's Nike designs that raised $18 million, which allowed Ms. Abloh and the FSF to rethink the stock market. funds and what it can do. Repairing inequality is long-term work that requires constant investment over time, Mr. Arnold said. This amount of money that Virgil came to us with is getting us through some of this time where other people aren't as engaged as you might expect. Ms. Abloh, who remained in the background during her husband's lifetime and only recently began speaking out, will make one of her rare public appearances at the gala to announce the new plan. With her will be her children, Lowe, 11, and Grey, 8, who will see their mother step into the spotlight for the first time.

They're starting to ask a lot more questions about what I'm doing, she said, and she wants them to see the results of their father's work for themselves. (They also go do touristy things, like see Wicked on Broadway.) Beyond simply increasing the number of scholarship recipients to 60 next year, the reimagined scholarship fund will involve a new transition fund that will look at costs beyond tuition. The FSF discovered that some students receiving the scholarship did not have the means to accept it.

Some have to work, Ms. Abloh said. They can't quit their jobs and go to school. There was a student whose laptop broke and she couldn't afford to replace it, so she was going to drop out of school. There was someone who got a great internship in Milan but couldn't afford the plane tickets. This is not OK, Ms. Abloh said. Additionally, the FSF is exploring ways to reach students who do not follow traditional art school pathways, including connecting with community colleges. Mr. Abloh himself studied architecture and had no formal training in fashion. Finally, the fund relies on an extensive network of friends of Mr. Abloh to mentor grant recipients beyond the initial one-year fellowship period. When students get into their first job, I think it's very important that they have an advocate or mentor to lean on to give them ideas and support, Ms. Abloh said. I had dinner with a handful of Virgil's friends last week, probably 20 years old, which is a fraction of his friends who are artists, musicians, DJs, people who run their own clothing brands and they were all like, say the word and were willing to help. .

Mr. Arnold said that group included designer Tremaine Emory and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, herself an FSF recipient. Virgil was impatient, Ms. Abloh said. He liked to go fast, so he would have been ready for that to happen. It was always like: How can we affect the greatest number of students in the broadest way possible? Beyond the Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund, Ms. Abloh is finalizing plans for the Virgil Abloh Foundation, which she plans to launch later this year. The goal will be to provide access and opportunities to young children, just like VAPM does, but in a slightly different way, she said. In 20 years, I want the young person who is interested in the creative arts to find Virgil. The foundation will provide a way for them to see his work and have access to what he has created. It's also for her own children, who, she says, were so young when their father died. I see this as something they can delve into to really know who their father was outside of the home. I know he would be very proud, she added, then she corrected herself: He is proud, she said.

