Spanish fashion and beauty house Puig announces IPO





Spanish fashion group Puigwhich owns the Nina Ricci, Paco Rabanne, Charlotte Tilbury and Byredo brands and holds a majority stake in the Jean Paul Gaultier brands, announced on Monday its intention to list its shares on the local stock exchange. Puig “announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO)” with a view to being listed on Madrid Stock Exchangeindicates a press release from the Barcelona family group specializing in perfumes and cosmetics. The aim was to raise 1.25 billion euros initially through newly issued shares, after which the group would carry out a “larger secondary offering” of existing shares held by its holding company Exea. This second step could allow Puig to raise an amount “higher” than the issue of new shares and would therefore bring the A total fundraising of 2.5 billion euros. Following the IPO, the Puig family will retain a majority stake in the company and the vast majority of voting rights, the group added. According to analysts, this IPO would value the Catalan group at nearly 10 billion euros. “Today’s announcement constitutes a decisive milestone in Puig’s 110-year history,” said the president and Marc Puig, CEO in the release, emphasizing the company's “long-term approach.” The IPO “will enable us to be more competitive in the international beauty market during the next phase of the company's development,” he said. He previously raised the idea of ​​an IPO in an interview with the Financial Times in October, saying it would bring “discipline” to the market without the founding family giving up control. Founded in Barcelona in 1914 by businessman Antonio Puig Castello, the company has grown over the years to become a heavyweight in the cosmetics, perfumery and fashion sectors and has made numerous acquisitions. these last years. Its brands include Paco Rabanne, Nina Ricci, Charlotte Tilbury, Dries Van Noten and Carolina Herrera and it also has a majority stake in luxury brand Jean Paul Gaultier. Last year, Puig achieved a turnover of 4.3 billion euros, an increase of 19% compared to 2022, and a net profit of 465 million euros, up 16% over a year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumbeautynews.com/en/spanish-fashion-and-beauty-house,23703 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos