From minimalist styles to statement pieces, fashion offers everyone the opportunity to step out of their comfort zone. Here on Grounds, the Future in Fashion Association clings to this belief, encouraging students to incorporate both old and new styles into their studies. Originally created to help students navigate their careers in the fashion industry, FFA now serves as a creative outlet for anyone wanting to express themselves through clothing.

FFA hosts a range of events, from guest speakers to social events, but is widely known for its biannual Thrift on the Lawn, a marquee where any college student can sell old clothes and buy new clothes from the closets of fellow Wahoos . This spring exchange is scheduled to take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South Lawn. If bad weather occurs on Friday, the provisional rain date is April 19 in Lambeth.

The pop-up thrift store will feature more than 800 items sold at FFA last week. Student sellers receive 100 percent of the profits for each item of clothing sold, and any remaining items of clothing will be donated to a local Goodwill.

According to Julianna Santella, FFA president and fourth-year student, FFA not only offers events for students to purchase clothing, but also hosts events where students can try unconventional styles. Since some students don't change their style often when dressing for class, Santella said FFA hosts themed social activities that encourage students to experiment with more formal outfits.

We want to give people a way to have a fancy event or dress up, because that's not always the case when you go to college, Santella said. Everything is more casual and you're not in New York, so you can't always get away with an extravagant outfit.

FFA today attracts students with a wide range of fashion-related interests, but Santella said the organization hasn't always had a big presence on Grounds. She explained that the independent contract organization initially aimed to prepare students for careers in fashion, then expanded its mission to appeal to both pre-professional and creative interests.

[FFA] started because there was no defined career path for people wanting to get into the industry, Santella said. Since then, it has expanded to anyone who is interested in fashion or wants to have a creative outlet.

FFA always aims to connect students with the fashion industry by hosting speakers who can provide professional advice on the fashion field. The organization has previously hosted business leaders from Steve Madden and Carolina Herrera and recently welcomed Olivia Cleary, founder of The Clearly Collective. business and alumni of the Class of 2020. Santella said FFA has been able to host a variety of fashion professionals, often coming into contact with prominent names through online platforms.

Social media makes it very easy to reach small entrepreneurs in the fashion industry, Santella said. [Cleary] it's really cool because she was an architecture student, but she makes silk scarves in college [designs]. She is viral on TikTok.

Alongside its conference series, the FFA organizes wine meetings to foster community among its members. These gatherings took place on the ground and even in thrift stores, like Wilderness thrift store, which closed early for the IOC and gave a discount to all its members.

Jojo Moses, FFA events coordinator and fourth-year student, said FFA’s combination of professional and social support is unique among CIOs in the field. As she prepares to become an assistant buyer for Bloomingdales this fall, she said FFA not only helped prepare her for a career in the fashion industry, but also introduced her to a group of innovative students.

The people center there is really perfect, Moses said. It's cool to be around people who are interested in fashion because at U.Va., I think it's a little rare. You are surrounded by people who like to try new things.

The upcoming Thrift on the Lawn event is what Moses calls her baby, something she and Santella have spent great effort refining during their years with FFA.

Every time we have a thrift store, we learn 10 new things we could do to make it better, Santella said. When we [first] started, it was on Mad Bowl, and it was just a table of clothes. It was fun to [watch it] bigger and bigger, and I'm really proud to see how much he's grown.

The event will also feature items from local stores such as Wilder And Four guys , expanding its already extensive selection. Santella highlighted how Thrift on the Lawn is an opportunity to shop second-hand directly on Grounds and connect with people just as excited about discovering hidden clothing gems.

It's an effort to combat overconsumption, you know, like not going out and buying a new t-shirt on SHEIN and instead looking for a shirt that maybe someone else has worn for three months and doesn't 'needs more, Santella said. It's about sustainable shopping but also about bringing together people who love shopping, love savings and want to express themselves through clothes.

For Moses, Thrift on the Lawn is a practical way for students to engage in circular fashion, the practice of recycling clothes. She said the event reflected the inventive spirit of FFA, inviting students to incorporate old clothing into their future outfits.

It's fun to see someone so excited about something you don't wear much, Moses said. Now you know he's going to have a whole new life.