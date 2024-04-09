A Guide to Minnesota Spring Fashion Week 2024





Spring has come and Minnesota Spring Fashion Week is just around the corner. Featuring seasonal collections, emerging designers, sustainable fashion, vintage pieces and menswear, Fashion Week MN is ready to inspire your next wardrobe refresh. Check out all the latest creations April 14-20 at Twin Cities locations. This year, Fashion Week MN is taking on the role of executive producer for all Spring 2024 events in partnership with several creative event producers. Fashion Week MN began influencing the Minnesota fashion scene in 2015, as it emerged to celebrate, connect and inspire the local fashion community. Spring FWMN 2024 aims to spotlight local fashion designers, retailers, designers, artists and makers through a week-long series of events and fashion shows. Fast fashion event, Citizen-T To kick off Fashion Week MN 2024, Citizen-T and Fashion Week MN present a fast fashion protest media preview event. The event aims to highlight Fashion Weeks' commitment to the local fashion community and sustainable fashion. The event will feature food from David Fhima, photo ops and the chance to shop fashion from Stephanie Dillion's sustainable and dead brand, Citizen-T. The event is free, but be sure to reserve your place. Thursday April 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., The West End Shops, 1651 Park Pl. Boulevard, Saint-Louis Park, fashionweekmn.com. I AM FABULOUS, Keiona Cook Presented by Keiona Cooke, founder of Lovelys Sewing and Arts Collective, the I AM FABULOUS fashion show celebrates beauty and style at all ages by featuring models aged 60 and over. This Paris-themed afternoon will feature several vendor tables where attendees can shop before and after the parade. Tickets start at $40. Sunday April 14, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Hutton House, 10715 Shore Drive S., Medicine Lake, fashionweekmn.com. In the studio Sustainable style: a fashion revolution Watch a dynamic fashion show showcasing the latest collections from local Minnesota designers. Using natural, organic and recycled materials following an ethical and fair production process, each of these collections is inspired by the slow fashion movement. Before and after the show, shop pieces straight from the runway and bring home some eco-friendly fashion. Tickets start at $30. Tuesday April 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Machine Shop, 300 SE 2nd St., Mpls., fashionweekmn.com The golden era: rebirth, Golden Magazine Fashion Week MN and University of Minnesota Golden Magazine invite you to their showcase of curated collections and vintage fashion. Golden Era: Revival is a celebration of fashion's most treasured moments and the timeless beauty of vintage designs. The parade also includes a vintage market before and after the parade. Tickets start at $40. Wednesday April 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Lowlands, 160 S. Wabasha St., St. Paul, fashionweekmn.com MAN DOWN: The Green Edition, Gayle Smaller Jr. Presented by Gayle Smaller Jr, founder of Melanted Brand Co., MAN DOWN uses fashion as a way to raise awareness about men's mental health. MAN DOWN partners with local nonprofit and community organizations to raise funds for men's mental health. The fashion show will feature a range of men's designer clothing collections worn by both male and male models. There will also be a pop-up shop and resource fair before the parade begins. Tickets start at $40. Thursday April 18, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Fixture, 770 SE 9th St., Mpls., fashionweekmn.com The rotunda Inspired by a historic art café in Paris, La Rotonde is an immersive parade experience celebrating the collaboration of young, emerging Minnesota artists. La Rotonde invites four artists from different mediums to collaborate with eleven fashion designers to create art. The show will also feature a boutique before the show begins. Tickets start at $40. Friday April 19, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.Glass House, 145 N. Holden St., Mpls., fashionweekmn.com EVOLVE, The fitting room Fashion Week MN concludes with its seventh season of EVOLVE. The fashion show is expected to showcase spring collections from emerging and established local designers. Select collections will also be available for purchase before and after the show at the EVOLVE pop-up market. Tickets start at $75. Saturday April 20, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.Star Bar and Bistro, 612 2nd Ave. S., Mpls, fashionweekmn.com

