UConn wins title in big fanfare, Hurley says I don't think it would lead to anything

GLENDALE The Connecticut Huskies will leave 2024 as they left 2023 as men's college basketball world champions.

For two years, they have been the masters of the month of March and the angels of the month of April.

They operated methodically, more like they beat Purdue here at State Farm Stadium, 75-60, becoming the first men's team to fight back-to-back since Florida did it in 2007. It's the eighth team to win consecutively. fashion.

Could it now be considered one of the best college basketball teams of all time?

Maybe, or it depends who you ask.

I think it's up there in terms of the best two-year runs a program has ever had, just because, UConn coach And Hurley » said as he stopped to think a little. I can't say anything about Duke (who won back to back) because I'll piss off my brother (Police officer who was a guard). But I guess I can say some things about Florida. But I like (former coach Billy Donovan), so I'm in a bad situation (smile).

He then said it's been a long time since this happened, maybe yes it was the best in a while.

We lost (a lot) compared to last year's team, he said, referring to his talent. To lose that much and, again, to do what we did again, that has to be as impressive a two-year stretch as any program since before the one that did it before Duke. To me, that's more impressive than what Florida and Duke did because they brought back all their teams. We lost major players.

That also represents six national titles in the last 25 years, more than any other team in that span. Only UCLA has had more in 25 years. It is now tied with North Carolina for the third most titles. On the awards podium, Hurley said, “UConn has been leading the university for 25 to 30 years. »

Bold, but rather true.

I saw a sign somewhere that said six out of 25, it said Alex Karaban, a Huskies forward who was on the last two championship teams and had five points Monday night. It's really unbelievable. It’s back-to-back, so it’s incredibly special. I hope we're a blue blood now, if we're not a blue blood I'll give up.

On the contrary, this is a new era of blue bloods, where winning has become relatively easy.

No team in this NCAA tournament has placed in single digits. UConn is the sixth team to win by double digits in every game en route to the title, joining Michigan State (2000), Duke (2001), North Carolina (2009), Villanova (2018) and UConn last year.

Obviously, what could you say? Hurley said: “We won – again by a long shot.

It was a runaway freight train that could and did.

The Huskies trailed for just six minutes and 12 seconds all tournament, with the largest deficit being five points coming Saturday against Alabama.

The Huskies dominated inside, outside and in every other area.

Purdue had Zach Edey and the Huskies had a committee of players who made it difficult for Edey (to some extent) and everyone else (in all respects).

Screening was also found to be relevant. Stop the 3-point line and you stop Purdue.

Edey had 37 points to Purdue's 60 and Purdue, the nation's best 3-point shooting team averaging eight per game, hit just one on seven attempts.

We knew he was going to score points, UConns said Tristen Newton, who was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 20 points. It took him 25 shots to get 37 points. That was the game plan, just limit the guard (we) need to limit them and their impacts.

And they did. Purdue shot 44 percent. Everyone not named Edey went 9 for 29. Braden Smith was the only other Boilermaker to score in double figures, with 12.

We played against athletes, against very good defenders this year and in the tournament, but not against the collection of defensive players like UConn,” the Purdue coach said. Matte Painter said.

UConn executed its plan to perfection. See what Edney can get under the conditions, but don't let Purdue's perimeter beat them.

It would be difficult for them to catch up with these two, said Donovan Clinganwho helped defend Edey.

Edey made 25 of 35 shots as the Boilermakers headed to the well with Zach as much as possible.

But it was hardly enough.

UConn, which finished the season 37-3, was way too much.

It's a special race, Hurley said. Yes, we will try to reproduce it again. We will maintain a championship culture. We are bringing in some very talented high school freshmen. Our returning players, through player development, will take a big step forward. We will add strategically through the portal. I don't think we're going anywhere.