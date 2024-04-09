



CNN

—



Connecticut became the first Division I men's college basketball team to win back-to-back championships since Florida 17 years ago, as the Huskies beat Purdue 75-60 in the NCAA title game on Monday.

You can't even think about it because you know how tough this tournament is, UConn head coach Dan Hurley said after the game in Glendale, Arizona. What a special group of people, a special coaching staff and an incredible group of players. The best group of players you could do it with is UConn. UConns is in a special place this time of year and they give us all the resources we need to do it like this in March and April.

The Huskies (37-3) have now won six national championships, third all-time in NCAA Division I. All six have come since 1999, more than any other men's team during that time and second only during that time behind the school's women's team (10).

Four of UConns' five starters finished with double-digit points. The Huskies were led by All-America guard Tristen Newton with 20 points and seven assists. Guard Stephon Castle had 15 points. Guard Cam Spencer and center Donovan Clingan each had 11 points.

Thank you to my teammates and coaching staff for putting me in the right positions to play, score, get people involved and get the win tonight, said Newton, who was selected as Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

National Player of the Year Zach Edey scored 37 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue, which finished the season 34-5.

The game was close throughout the first half before the Huskies went on a 15-7 run to propel themselves from a 2-point deficit to a 36-30 lead at intermission. Newton scored 11 points in the period.

Edey had 16 points in the first half, and during one stretch early in the period, the 7-foot-4 center scored all 11 of Purdue's points. But the halftime deficit was the first time the Boilermakers had trailed after the first 20 minutes of the tournament.

Everything went well for UConn in the second half as the Huskies pulled away to join Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, UCLA and San Francisco as schools that have become repeat champions.

In the second half, the Huskies used an 8-2 run to take a double-digit lead. More importantly, they kept Edey in check, keeping him scoreless for nearly 12 minutes and six minutes to end the first half and the start of the second. The Boilermakers were also limited from the 3-point line, going 1 of 7 in the game.

“We were going to go to the well with Zach as much as possible at that point,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said of Purdue's second-half issues. In a game like this, we had to be able to rebound better defensively and then we had to find something to balance that out. It was three. They (UConn) stayed home with us. They did a very good job defensively.

The Huskies shot 48.4 percent for the game and made six more field goals than the Boilermakers, including five 3-pointers.

UConn has been a dominant force in men's college basketball for the past 25 years, winning six titles since 1999, almost a quarter of the championships contested. Her tournament prowess was on display this year, outclassing team after team as she bulldozed her way to the final.

UConn boasted best scoring margin of nations after the nation's most efficient offense and a top-five defense.

His dominance on both sides of the ball was on full display in the Elite Eight against Illinois. With the score tied at 23 in the final minutes of the first quarter, the Huskies mounted a relentless offense. 30-0 raced to completely shut out Illinois for nearly nine minutes en route to a 77-52 victory.

In its quest to become a repeat champion, UConn won all six games in a single NCAA tournament by more than 13 points for a second straight year. Last year, the Huskies became the first program in men's Division I history to accomplish the feat.

Midwest Region champion Purdue was attempting to banish the demons of the past in a quest for its first national championship title. The Boilermakers last appeared in the 1969 NCAA championship game, where they were runners-up.

They had something to prove this year after crashing out last season in the tournament's second surprise 16-1 loss. This disappointment continued 44 years of continuous heartbreak for Purdue, which never lived up to expectations, succumbing to bad luck and surprise defeats.

We didn't run away from it. We talked about how we felt after losing, we talked about how we would grow from it, Purdue forward Mason Gillis said after the Boilermakers beat North Carolina State in their Final Four game Saturday.

We didn't just talk it, we walked it. I don't want to say we wouldn't be in this situation if we hadn't lost to them, but it definitely fueled us; sitting in this loss, seeing it on social media 24/7, seeing it on TV.

The Boilermakers flipped the narrative this year, knocking out Grambling State and Utah State in the first two rounds before defeating No. 5 Gonzaga 80-68 in the Sweet 16.

Then they narrowly won against No. 2 seed Tennessee in the Elite Eight and beat No. 11 seed North Carolina State in the Final Four to win a chance at the first national championship in program history.

But once again, the Big Ten champions fell short in the final game of the season.

CNN's Homer De la Fountain contributed to this report.