Arizona man arrested for threatening to shoot up fashion and music event

TEMPE, AZ (AZFamily) An Arizona man is now behind bars after threatening a shooting on the red carpet in Tempe Sunday night.

The suspect, Trevor ODowd, went through Orange TSauce online. The FBI received the evidence from Facebook, where these threats were being made, and quickly acted to intercept the man before he could carry out his plans.

The apparent motive? Do not receive an invitation to the event.

Does anyone have an AK I can borrow? I'm about to end some lives since you think I'll never make it.

It was just one of several disturbing Facebook statuses and messages the FBI said ODowd posted in mid-March, threatening to kill people at a red carpet fashion show and d a hip-hop music event in Tempe on April 7.

You can't be wrong at any time in this area, so you have to take this extremely seriously, said Lance Leising, a former FBI supervisory special agent.

Leising reviewed the federal criminal complaint.

According to newly released court documents, ODowd was upset that he was not invited to the event. He was a self-described dancer, producer and emerging artist.

At one point he tells the event organizer online that it's going to be a Wild West shootout on Mill Avenue and proceeds to have this conversation on Facebook Messenger with an unknown user trying to to calm him down:

User: You are not relaxed. You are threatening people's lives. Innocent people at that. Orange TSauce: Yes, I'm not the worst someone should have loved me. User: So you're going to prove them all right? Orange TSauce: Yes, that's the plan.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, monitored the messages and informed the FBI, as time was running out to build a case.

You fear a mass shooting will occur in two weeks. You don't have time for all that, so you fall back on whatever statue you can make. “You have proof that this law was violated, it's a way to get that person off the street and make sure that doesn't happen, so that's what you use,” Leising said.

Leising is talking about a part of the United States Code that deals with threats to harm another person.

He said that with people angry on social media and often bold enough to speak out about it, this is happening more and more.

There were about 80 successful uses last year. Going back about 10 years before, it was only used about 15 times, Leising said. These are not cases where the federal government loses very often because the elements are fairly simple to prove.

The event coordinator told Arizonas Family that the fashion and music event went on as planned, but with increased security.

Our event went as planned. We support local artists and emerging people. We do everything we can to make our events safe and friendly. This person was upset because they were not invited to the event and we hope they get the help they need.

The FBI compared several social media profiles with the nickname Orange Sauce to identify ODowd and matched his Arizona Motor Vehicle Division birthday with date of birth on the Facebook accounts. They began monitoring his license plate, which showed Dowd using addresses in Phoenix and Prescott.

Authorities also tracked ODowd's car and phone, which showed he was in Phoenix, Prescott Valley and Tempe, just a mile from the event.

If found guilty of violating this law, ODowd faces fines and up to five years in prison.

