Everett City Council to vote on dress code for bikini baristas

Potential changes to the dress code for bikini baristas will soon be put to a vote in Everett. The city council is expected to vote on the changes as part of a lawsuit settlement after a Federal Court ruling found the old dress code unconstitutional.

Although their clothing choice doesn't fit typical poolside fashion, bikini-clad baristas could soon work in minimal clothing as long as it conforms to the city's standards for lewd dress.

“Baristas will be able to dress as they can anywhere else in the city, meeting the lewd conduct standard, which is basically a minimal bikini,” said Everett Assistant City Attorney Ramsey Ramerman.

THE draft amended order over the dress code follows a lengthy legal battle dating back to 2009. City officials said that during that year, the Everett Police Department received more than 40 reports against coffee stands of the region for indecent exposure and inappropriate conduct. In 2013, an investigation led to the arrest of two stand operators accused of prostitution and exploitation of a minor.

In an effort to prevent sexual misconduct and exploitation, the city implemented a dress code in 2017 for “quick service facilities” which include cafes, fast food restaurants, delis, food trucks, cafes and businesses offering drive-thru meals. and/or beverage service or focus on quick service with minimal or no table service.

The minimum requirements of the 2017 dress code were tank tops and shorts.

“The original aim of this legislation was primarily to address the exploitation of the behavior of baristas who were stall owners, who were able to encourage illegal conduct on stalls while facing very little personal risk,” he said. Ramerman said, reading the proposed amendment. during a municipal council meeting.

Jovanna Edge, owner of three bikini barista stands, filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming the 2017 dress code went against their First Amendment free speech rights. In 2022, the United States District Court ruled that the city's dress code was unconstitutional.

“In the 2020 lawsuit, the trial court upheld the city's lewd conduct ordinance, but held that the quick service ordinance's minimum clothing requirements violated the equal protection of baristas” , Ramerman said.

As part of the $500,000 lawsuit settlement, the city agreed to amend its quick service ordinance, subjecting baristas to lewd dress standards.

THE proposal would require workers to cover “minimal areas of the body” with opaque material. It states that: “such garments must not be see-through and must fit sufficiently so that all minimum areas of the body remain covered at all times, including when the wearer is sitting, standing, bending, reaching, or performing other tasks professionals”.

The amendment defines areas of the body as “the genitals, anus or any part of the areola or nipple of the female breast, and at least half of that part of the female breast below the top of the areola, provided that the covered area The area must be covered with an opaque material and the covering must be contiguous to the areola (body paint is not an “opaque material”); and at the lower half of the anal cleft.

“With this amendment, the only real effect on this is on the stall owners, requiring them to enforce the lewd conduct standard on their employees and no additional burden is placed on the baristas,” Ramerman.

If the city council votes in favor, stall owners will be held responsible if their employees fail to follow the dress code. This includes a $250 fine for the first offense.

“What the law will do is force stall owners to ensure their employees comply with lewd conduct standards while they are on the job, and they will face potential fines and requirement for a probationary license and could ultimately lose their license after three violations,” Ramerman said.

The City Council is expected to vote on the amendment on April 17.

Edge told FOX 13 she supports the proposal.

