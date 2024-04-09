Chanel at Watches & Wonders 2024: it’s time for Chanel Couture Oclock





In this Watches & Wonders, Chanel unveils its Chanel Couture OClock thematic collection, where the world of Gabrielle Chanel's Haute Couture converges with Haute Horlogerie. Built in 1918 on the foundations of Haute Couture, the illustrious fashion house Gabrielle Chanel beats to the rhythm of creativity, know-how and know-how. Time was its parallel. Over time, beauty appeared, and with the manifestation of beauty came the imprints of time. Chanel Couture OClock pays homage to Gabrielle Chanel's creative refuge, the rue Cambon workshop and the multitude of tools which, point by point, give each garment a timeless elegance, sophistication and refinement. Chanel Musical Clock Couture Workshop Chanel made a surprise revelation this year since, for the first time, an automaton was introduced into its creations. As fanciful as it may be, the enchanting world of automatons recreates the dynamic atmosphere of the rue Cambon workshop, combining the essence of a music box and a clock. The spaces and objects with which Gabrielle Chanel interacted are harmoniously combined in this unique creation. The center of Gabrielle Chanel's universe was Haute Couture, represented by five custom-made ceramic busts adorned with leather ribbons and gold and diamond jewelry. Her personal home was a constant, with the marquetry of the clock bases made from 245 pieces of onyx reminiscent of the iconic diamond-quilted upholstered sofa and diamond-adorned chandeliers in Gabrielle Chanel's apartment. An accompaniment key affixed to a gold chain necklace encrusted with diamonds brings the automaton to life: the five busts choreograph to My Woman by Al Bowlly, a melody that Gabrielle Chanel loved to hum. Chanel J12 Couture Atelier Automate Caliber 6 Watch Chanel's other automaton masterpiece can be found in the fashion house's iconic Chanel J12 case. While most existing watch models remain intact, the rue Cambon workshop stands as the eternal backdrop against which time passes. A smiling animated figurine of Gabrielle Chanel armed with her trusty scissors and the couture mannequin comes to life with a simple press of a side pusher on the case at eight o'clock. While the timepiece excels in its graphic and aesthetic execution, the new Chanel Caliber 6 demonstrates the fashion house’s prowess in fine watchmaking. The powerful 355-component movement is housed in a 38mm diameter matte black ceramic case featuring a diamond bezel set with 48 baguette-cut diamonds weighing approximately 3.19 carats. 100 pieces of the Chanel J12 Couture Workshop Automaton Caliber 6 watch are produced, each representing a perfect synergy between design and watchmaking mastery. Once you have finished this story, clickhereto catch up with our April 2024 issue. RELATED ARTICLES

