5 2024 Bridesmaid Dress Trends That Are Expected to Dominate This Year, According to a Fashion Expert





I don't know about you, but I've gone from having one wedding on my calendar to eight in 2024 and 2025. And while I haven't yet started thinking about the many guest dresses I need to buy or rent, My close friends who invited me to their upcoming nuptials have already asked me “which bridal boutiques should I visit in London?” » followed by: “where should I buy the best bridesmaids dresses?” » Luckily, as a fashion editor, that's where I can help. And when it comes to this year's key clothing styles, there are so many wearable trends that everyone would be more than happy to be 'made' to wear on their big day. With pastels always a favorite when it comes to weddings, Pantone's color of the year, “peach fuzz,” will of course have a moment in 2024. Along with shades of blue, as seen at the content creator's wedding India Cardona, who had seven bridesmaids as her “something blue” in dreamy Dôen ruched midi dresses. According to Media Vision, Monsoon also saw a 316% increase in searches for dusty blue dresses and a 207% increase for navy bridesmaid dresses, so that's big news this year. And if you're a bride-to-be who pays close attention to details, you'll want to look for bows (big and bold or super subtle) and off-the-shoulder silhouettes. Of course, the spring/summer runways played a role in bridesmaid dress trends, with bold plants filtering from the Burberry, Balmain and Erdem runways to the wedding aisles. Continue shopping for dresses that all future bridesmaids will want to wear. 1. Peach Plush Rixo Sandrine Daisy Jacquard Coral Dress A satin bodycon dress will never fail. Do. ZIMMERMANN Natura long gathered dress Aren't you getting married in the middle of summer? Sleeves will save the day. No one will believe this is from the main street. BEC & BRIDGE Nadia satin maxi dress From a city wedding to a beach wedding, this one will suit everyone. Regina Pyo Delilah Dress Acetate Satin Pink The neckline, the ruched details – perfection. 2. Bow, bows, bows Reformation Nadira Dress Es This one has stretch details in the back and adjustable straps. BERNADETTE Winnie asymmetrical linen dress with bow Bernadette's dresses are always talked about. H&M Long dress with bow Black is also essential for bridesmaids, so you'll have two trends in one. KITRI Rosalind Dress Cobalt Blue Small nodes also get a yes. Sunday in Brooklyn Sunday in Brooklyn – Short straight dress with bow Yes, bridesmaids can go mini. 3. Impactful Flowers and other stories Asymmetrical smocked midi dress Smocked details will provide all-day comfort. KITRI Araminta Ivory Tulip Print Midi Dress RIXO ⋆ Hayley Umbrella Navy Floral Blend Dress Everyone will swoon over this mismatched print. Maxine Red Bardot Floral Midi Dress I imagine this in a countryside setting. LINE Printed silk satin midi dress You can easily match this with block color styles for the rest of the wedding party. 4. One shoulder mango Asymmetrical strap dress – Women ASOS curve Exclusive off-the-shoulder satin maxi dress with high slit in orange Imagine this at an outdoor wedding in the sun. LARGER MARBLE Ubud asymmetric feather-trimmed crepe maxi dress The Ubud dress from Taller Marmo is a rich navy blue and will be any bridesmaid's dream dress. Reiss Reiss Hot Pink Nina One-Shoulder Cape Maxi Dress All about that cape detail. Ghost Satin midi dress with cutout details Ghost Rose, yellow Such a gorgeous shade on all skin tones. 5. Shades of blue Massimo Dutti Satin Dress With Contrasting Details – Studio I love the contrast straps. The delicate belt is so pretty. SEE Long dress in light blue shiny taffeta The coolest bridesmaids will be at Ganni. Reformation Oren silk dress I have a weakness for strapless dresses with a matching tie. ASOS DESIGN Bridesmaid Halter Ruched Satin Maxi Dress in Dark Blue You can be the bride’s “something blue”.

