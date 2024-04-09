Connect with us

5 2024 Bridesmaid Dress Trends That Are Expected to Dominate This Year, According to a Fashion Expert

I don't know about you, but I've gone from having one wedding on my calendar to eight in 2024 and 2025. And while I haven't yet started thinking about the many guest dresses I need to buy or rent, My close friends who invited me to their upcoming nuptials have already asked me “which bridal boutiques should I visit in London?” » followed by: “where should I buy the best bridesmaids dresses?” »

Luckily, as a fashion editor, that's where I can help. And when it comes to this year's key clothing styles, there are so many wearable trends that everyone would be more than happy to be 'made' to wear on their big day.

Wedding in Cardona, India

With pastels always a favorite when it comes to weddings, Pantone's color of the year, “peach fuzz,” will of course have a moment in 2024. Along with shades of blue, as seen at the content creator's wedding India Cardona, who had seven bridesmaids as her “something blue” in dreamy Dôen ruched midi dresses. According to Media Vision, Monsoon also saw a 316% increase in searches for dusty blue dresses and a 207% increase for navy bridesmaid dresses, so that's big news this year.