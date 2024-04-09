5 2024 Bridesmaid Dress Trends That Are Expected to Dominate This Year, According to a Fashion Expert
I don't know about you, but I've gone from having one wedding on my calendar to eight in 2024 and 2025. And while I haven't yet started thinking about the many guest dresses I need to buy or rent, My close friends who invited me to their upcoming nuptials have already asked me “which bridal boutiques should I visit in London?” » followed by: “where should I buy the best bridesmaids dresses?” »
Luckily, as a fashion editor, that's where I can help. And when it comes to this year's key clothing styles, there are so many wearable trends that everyone would be more than happy to be 'made' to wear on their big day.
With pastels always a favorite when it comes to weddings, Pantone's color of the year, “peach fuzz,” will of course have a moment in 2024. Along with shades of blue, as seen at the content creator's wedding India Cardona, who had seven bridesmaids as her “something blue” in dreamy Dôen ruched midi dresses. According to Media Vision, Monsoon also saw a 316% increase in searches for dusty blue dresses and a 207% increase for navy bridesmaid dresses, so that's big news this year.
And if you're a bride-to-be who pays close attention to details, you'll want to look for bows (big and bold or super subtle) and off-the-shoulder silhouettes. Of course, the spring/summer runways played a role in bridesmaid dress trends, with bold plants filtering from the Burberry, Balmain and Erdem runways to the wedding aisles. Continue shopping for dresses that all future bridesmaids will want to wear.
1. Peach Plush
Rixo
Sandrine Daisy Jacquard Coral Dress
A satin bodycon dress will never fail. Do.
ZIMMERMANN
Natura long gathered dress
Aren't you getting married in the middle of summer? Sleeves will save the day.
No one will believe this is from the main street.
BEC & BRIDGE
Nadia satin maxi dress
From a city wedding to a beach wedding, this one will suit everyone.
Regina Pyo
Delilah Dress Acetate Satin Pink
The neckline, the ruched details – perfection.
2. Bow, bows, bows
Reformation
Nadira Dress Es
This one has stretch details in the back and adjustable straps.
BERNADETTE
Winnie asymmetrical linen dress with bow
Bernadette's dresses are always talked about.
H&M
Long dress with bow
Black is also essential for bridesmaids, so you'll have two trends in one.
KITRI
Rosalind Dress Cobalt Blue
Small nodes also get a yes.
Sunday in Brooklyn
Sunday in Brooklyn – Short straight dress with bow
Yes, bridesmaids can go mini.
3. Impactful Flowers
and other stories
Asymmetrical smocked midi dress
Smocked details will provide all-day comfort.
KITRI
Araminta Ivory Tulip Print Midi Dress
RIXO ⋆
Hayley Umbrella Navy Floral Blend Dress
Everyone will swoon over this mismatched print.
Maxine Red Bardot Floral Midi Dress
I imagine this in a countryside setting.
LINE
Printed silk satin midi dress
You can easily match this with block color styles for the rest of the wedding party.
4. One shoulder
mango
Asymmetrical strap dress – Women
ASOS curve
Exclusive off-the-shoulder satin maxi dress with high slit in orange
Imagine this at an outdoor wedding in the sun.
LARGER MARBLE
Ubud asymmetric feather-trimmed crepe maxi dress
The Ubud dress from Taller Marmo is a rich navy blue and will be any bridesmaid's dream dress.
Reiss
Reiss Hot Pink Nina One-Shoulder Cape Maxi Dress
All about that cape detail.
Ghost
Satin midi dress with cutout details Ghost Rose, yellow
Such a gorgeous shade on all skin tones.
5. Shades of blue
Massimo Dutti
Satin Dress With Contrasting Details – Studio
I love the contrast straps.
The delicate belt is so pretty.
SEE
Long dress in light blue shiny taffeta
The coolest bridesmaids will be at Ganni.
Reformation
Oren silk dress
I have a weakness for strapless dresses with a matching tie.
ASOS DESIGN
Bridesmaid Halter Ruched Satin Maxi Dress in Dark Blue
