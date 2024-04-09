Birmingham teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for fatal shooting at Roebuck men's clothing store





A 19-year-old was sentenced to decades in prison in the 2021 shooting at a Birmingham mall that also killed another man and injured two others. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Kandice Pickett on Monday sentenced Dcoreyonne Hall to 40 years in prison for the murder of 21-year-old Cornelius JaShawn Hilliard. Hall was 17 at the time of the murder. Hall was one of two suspects charged in Hilliards on September 4, 2021, for a murder at the Superior for Men clothing store in Roebuck. Jureil Dowdell, now 21, has not yet been tried. Dowdell is also charged with attempted murder for shooting another man during the incident. Authorities said Hall fired the shots that killed Hilliard, who was violently hit a dozen times. A second person was also killed in the shooting, Reginald Curtis Crawford Jr., 25, but his death was ruled justifiable and no charges were filed. A jury found Hall guilty earlier this year. Hall was represented by attorney Emory Anthony. Jefferson County Assistant Prosecutors Jason Wilson and Ty Henderson prosecuted the case. On Monday, Hilliard's parents, Shunta Worsham and James Hilliard, gave victim impact statements in court. Hall was given the opportunity to address the court and declined. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. that Saturday and was captured on surveillance video. It appears a group of men were inside the store, including Crawford, when Hilliard entered the store. After some time, Hilliard went to leave the store, but the group began some sort of apparent confrontation with him. It does not appear that Hilliard made contact with them. Hilliard left the store and returned with another man. There were no weapons visible on either man. Several men among the group inside the store pulled out guns and told Hilliard to leave. Crawford punched the man who was with Hilliard and the argument spilled outside. The man with Hilliard then shot Crawford. Meanwhile, others in the store cornered Hilliard, who raised his hands. When the gunfire rang out outside, Hilliard was then shot inside and the man who had been punched and shot at Crawford was later shot and killed. The man who shot Crawford remained at the scene. Hall claimed self-defense during his trial in January.

