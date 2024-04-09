It's Important to Go: How Fashion Navigates the Many Complexities of Sustainability







This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any comments. The issues, operations and regulations surrounding sustainability can be complex to say the least. This is partly why fashion company Ralph Lauren prioritizes traceability in its sustainability efforts. We need to make sure we know our supply chain well, Alagz Halide, the company's chief product officer said at the American Apparel & Footwear Association's annual executive summit in early March. We need to deepen transparency and traceability. From forced labor to waste to Scope 3 emissions, understanding the supply chain is essential for compliance and truly solving sustainability issues. I always say that we used to take an x-ray of our partners before saying yes or no. Now we have to do MRIs, Alagz said. This type of due diligence is very thorough and challenging. But we're building muscle around it. A band of new laws and regulations around the world aimed at raising the bar on corporate responsibility and sustainability are driving these efforts, as are customer and investor expectations, and ethical obligations. “I always say we used to take an X-ray of our partners before we said yes or no. Now we have to do MRIs.” Alagz Halide Chief Product Officer, Ralph Lauren Kimberley Smith, head of supply chain and sustainability at Everlane, highlighted the importance of traceability to comply with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, a law intended to ban goods linked to forced labor of the Uighur people in China. Clothing companies think that if I'm not in China, everything is fine. That's not true, Smith said. It's not just about China. It's about connections. It’s about all of our relationships. Smith's final point concerned the interdependent nature of fashion supply chains, where individual manufacturers could serve multiple brands with the same factory or facility. If I choose to introduce a material that is not transparent and bring it into the factory that we are all in, I am putting you all at risk, Smith said, adding that factory owners are the most heavily impacted when brands fail to be transparent. . Complexity is also one of the main challenges in scaling sustainable solutions. Patrik Frisk, CEO of polyester recycling startup Reju and former head of Under Armor, said building a large-scale circular system for apparel requires understanding how to integrate into the supply chain very complex fiber, fabric supply chain and manufacturing supply chain of 40 countries. worldwide, 10,000 suppliers. As technology to break down and recycle fabrics emerges from companies like Reju and others, Frisk noted that building a circular economy requires many parties coming together at all ends of the value chain . This includes, crucially, the waste stream, where fabrics must be sorted from other waste in order to consolidate inventory for recyclers and manufacturers. It's important to go, Frisk said. Because even with the best of plans, the most aggressive and I can tell you, we are aggressive, it will still take a long time to achieve scale.

