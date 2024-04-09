We Found a $36 Green Maxi Dress Identical to Heidi Klum's





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! Perhaps our favorite part of America's Got Talent look at two of our favorite girls, Heidi Klum And Sofia Vergara, give sound advice, make funny remarks and of course, wear ten outfits out of ten. Last week, Heidi Klum wore a swoon-worthy bodycon dress for the last day of America's Got Talent auditions – to say we're obsessed is an understatement. She paired the military green maxi dress with a bouncy blowout, green eyeshadow, gold hoops and shiny gold heels – yes, her look was as stunning as it looks! The dress itself has a round neck, textured bodice and slim fit, a combination that subtly flatters in a chic and elegant way. Related: 17 Festive and Flattering Spring Dresses for People Who Hate Patterns

It's spring and that means flowers, sunshine, patterns and bright colors. Some of us are crazy about flowers and sunshine, but not so crazy about traditionally vibrant and floral spring dresses…and that’s okay! It doesn't make you a springtime Scrooge to prefer solid, more neutral colors and an overall understated look. Even if you […] This $36 dress looks surprisingly similar to Heidi Klum's dress, just without the textured bodice. A cotton and elastane blend it’s still soft, stretchy and lightweight, but don’t worry… “light” doesn’t mean see-through! It's the perfect thickness for summer and spring. The dress hugs your body loosely while smoothing out any bumps, another two points in the flattering category. Just like Heidi's, this dress has a sleeveless design, racerback style, ankle length, bodycon fit and an earthy green hue; it also has a high slit for added fashion. That said, if you like the style but you're not a fan of green, this dress is available in 20 other colors, so you're destined to find the one that suits you! There's even a short-sleeved version if sleeveless isn't your thing. We can't promise you'll look like Heidi Klum if you opt for a different color and style, but they all look great nonetheless. This outfit can be easily dressed up or down, pairing beautifully with white sneakers, a denim jacket and an everyday crossbody bag. It also makes an excellent transition time outfit since your legs are covered and your arms can be covered if necessary with diapers! And if you're going on vacation, bare feet, sunglasses and a floppy hat are all you need for a fashionista beach vibe. For chic occasions, this dress can be worn with strappy sandals or heels and a sparkly clutch, dangling earrings and a pretty watch. It is ideal for graduations, weddings, formal dinners and professional events; and as it is so comfortable, you might want to wear it for all of the above! This dress is probably one of the most versatile pieces of clothing you will buy. We added to cart! Note: This dress should be hand washed, so be careful not to throw it in with jeans! Get the LaSuiveur Sleeveless High Slit Bodycon Dress For $36 on Amazon! PLNote: Prices are accurate as of publication date, April 9, 2024, but are subject to change. THANKS! You have successfully registered. Not what you're looking for? Shop other long green dresses on Amazon and don't forget to check out Amazon's daily deals here!

