20 Best Ways to Wear Flowers This Spring





Now that spring flowers are blooming, we're also revealing our floral fashion. It may not be revolutionary, but we find it pretty and dare we say, cool. This year, style experts agree that florals are anything but predictable. Sarah Tam, merchandising director at Rent the track, says oversized floral prints are preferred over delicate styles. Large-scale florals unequivocally stole the show, with grand and statement floral designs commanding attention, she says. However, if you don't want to go bold, Tam is also seeing a rise in ultra-feminine florals. This trend pairs delicate florals and intricate embroidery with an array of cascading ruffles and fluttery sleeves, creating silhouettes that are both romantic and modern whimsical, she explains. So, once you've chosen your floral pieces, it's time to style them. Danielle Carolancontent creator and co-host of the Gals on the Go podcast, offers three tips for styling floral clothing to make it undeniably cool for the season. First, try mixing your prints, this means pairing your favorite floral pattern with an unexpected pattern, like stripes or abstract prints. Carolan says this will create a visually compelling look that will never fall flat. Speaking of which, her second tip is to opt for a floral that adds dimension through texture. Consider a delicate floral chiffon dress under a chunky, oversized knit or a sleek floral top paired with distressed denim, she says. And finally, she says you can create a juxtaposition between flowers and edgy accessories. Pair your floral pieces with chunky shoes, bold jewelry, or a sleek, minimalist bag for a modern touch, she says. The contrast between the femininity of flowers and bolder accessories creates a look that is both balanced and striking. Ahead, put your new knowledge about spring flowers to good use by browsing our favorite flower-adorned fashion. I love larger floral prints on dresses, especially this mesh midi from More to Come, says Carolan. This figure-hugging strapless dress features a pattern of large yellow-orange roses and hits the ankle, perfect for a spring or summer wedding. This dress from Fifteen Twenty is timeless: a classic blue and white floral print takes center stage, offering a sophisticated look, says Tam. With its impeccably designed sleeve length, the dress transitions easily from office chic to leisurely strolls in the spring breeze and can be paired with minimalist sandals or your favorite sneakers. Featuring a fitted bodice and flowy A-line skirt, this Pact dress is crafted from soft, stretchy cotton. It's comfortable enough to move around in and versatile enough to pair with sneakers or a heeled sandal if you're looking for a more formal look. Diane von Furstenberg collaborated with Target on a limited-edition collection, and at $35, it's one of the most affordable pieces. Adorned with large, bright yellow flowers, you'll wear this playful shift dress all spring and summer. This sleeveless dress features a classic square neckline reminiscent of mini dresses worn in the '90s. This ankle-length wrap dress features a subtle floral pattern and a deep V-neckline. With cap sleeves and a ruffled hem, it strikes the right balance between casual and dressy. It would look particularly chic with white sneakers. I own this fitted t-shirt from Miaou, it's so cute tucked into jeans with a hi in jeansI have to put it all together, Carolan said. Large purple and turquoise flowers with a watercolor effect are printed on the cozy T-shirt. This cropped collar shirt features a subtle floral pattern in pastel tones, which sets it apart from other louder prints you might see this season. Wear it buttoned up or open, with a tank top layered underneath. This Ulla Johnson blouse, featuring a dark hue, offers endless styling possibilities for the season, says Tam. Whether paired with high-waisted denim jeans for a chic-casual vibe or wide-leg pants for a more polished look, it's a versatile wardrobe piece for many spring outings. To get the look inexpensively, this top from Anthropologie has equally bright flowers on a black background with a puffy sleeve, and costs less than $100. This casual button-down shirt pairs well with denim shorts or jeans and strappy sandals, just what you want to wear to a casual brunch with friends. It has two pockets on the front and comes in other floral designs, including pink roses And magenta hibiscus. The V-neck of this teal and magenta floral print blouse features a three-button closure for a touch of modesty. Ruffled sleeves are feminine, but not stuffy. This is an easy option to pair with a denim skirt. This scoop neck tank top has a bustier style silhouette and a playful ruffled trim, with the added detail of crossed straps at the back. Wear it with your favorite denim shorts. red, YELLOW And pink floral patterns. This rich orange top is decorated with pink, blue, green and red flowers and has lots of fun details: there's the ruffled sleeve, the belt at the waist and elbow and the deep plunging neckline. Red pearl buttons close it on the front. This tiered maxi skirt has an elastic waist for added comfort. According to Hill House, the soft blue peony pattern was inspired by an American painter named Florine Stettheimer, who embedded flowers in most of his work. It will bring an instant polish to a simple white t-shirt, or there is a matching topAlso. The soft pleats of this elegant ankle-length skirt enhance the rainbow of colors of this Sezane skirt. Dress it up with a light sweater or tee and flats, or take it out on the town with a pair of nude heels. This slip-style skirt features a pop of romantic red roses against a bubblegum pink background. Pair it with heels for a date night, or a white t-shirt for a more casual look. These flowy cotton shorts have a comfortable elastic waistband and beaded details on the drawstring. The relaxed design paired with the oversized fit makes this a versatile option that you can wear to a beach party or backyard barbecue in the spring and summer. Pack them in your vacation bag. Large bursts of multi-colored flowers decorate these cream-colored pants. Thanks to its wide cut and smocked waist, it can be worn during long walks on the beach or during a lunch with friends by the pool. Lilac greens and pinks add a casual touch to this knee-length pencil skirt, but it can be easily dressed up with a pair of heels. The stretchy jersey fabric ensures it's comfortable enough to wear to work or on the weekend. These fitted pants are soft and slightly stretchy, so you'll look polished while staying comfortable. The vintage-inspired botanical print features blooming flowers without being feminine. This 80s-inspired denim skirt features two tiers of ruffles and a purple and pink floral pattern. It also has a slight western touch, pair it with cowboy boots and a chambray button-down to embrace your inner “Cowboy Carter.”

