No. 10 Florida wins series against No. 5 Tigers in walk-off mode
Florida won its fourth straight Southeastern Conference series with tonight's victory over LSU.
GAINESVILLE, Florida 10thThe ranked Florida softball team won the series against No. 5 LSU, 6-5 (8 innings), in walk-off fashion Monday night at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. It was the second consecutive extra inning game of the season and the first tie of the year for the program.
The Gators (34-6 9-3 SEC) were able to come back and defeat the Tigers (31-6, 9-6 SEC) after trailing 5-1 before the end of the sixth inning. This half of the inning at home began with a five-pitch walk by Jocelyne Ericksonwhich was followed by That of Reagan Walsh single to the left side of LSU reliever Sydney Berzon (14-3).
Katie's Cysts loaded the bases with no outs and a fielder's choice grounder allowed Erickson to score from third on a throwing error by the Tigers second baseman. The bases remained charged for Kendra Falby at the top of the order and Falby threw the first pitch offered to the wall in left center that cleared the bases for a three-RBI triple that tied this game.
Ava Brown (14-2) made a courageous effort in relief of the starter Keagan Rothrock as she stifled LSU's offense, allowing for the extra inning thriller. This time, however, it was the Orange and Blues who won at the end of the eighth round.
Designated player Brook Barnard provided the spark as she worked an eight-pitch walk with two outs to bring the lineup back to the top with Falby and Wallace waiting. Falby struck out again early in the count and doubled down the right field line to advance the pair to second and third, which then brought Wallace to the plate.
Wallace fell behind 0-2 in the count and tipped on the third offering that went into the dirt, but her situational awareness prompted her to run to first base and her speed forced the catcher to LSU got past the first baseman and Barnard scored the game. Easily winning run from third base.
The Gators will stay home for a solo non-conference contest on Wednesday, April 10 against USF at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.
