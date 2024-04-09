Fashion
Upcoming prom; Respect for the dress code is emphasized
With Stephens County High School's 2024 prom less than two weeks away, school officials are reminding students and parents of guidelines and suggestions announced in early February when tickets were available for the event.
No guests over the age of 20 and no one under Grade 9 will be allowed to attend the prom, which will take place on Saturday, April 20 at the Currahee Club from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
School officials have asked for help from parents and guardians, stating: As we plan for prom, we ask that you collaborate with us to ensure that we maintain the integrity of our prom. Schools are undoubtedly a reflection of society. We ask that you guide your child to the side of modesty when preparing for prom. We understand that this is not a normal school day and the attire is for a formal event. We understand that formal dress does not necessarily correspond to the daily dress code of schools; However, please recognize that inappropriate behavior and dress compromise the integrity of our high school prom if we are not purposeful in our prom preparations. We understand that this is a high school prom and not a formal adult event; we hope you will too.
Detailed dress code stipulations for girls do not include excessive cleavage. Dresses can be backless, provided they are not cut below the waist; two-piece dresses are permitted if they are sufficiently modest, and dresses must not be excessively short or pulled up when dancing.
The dress code for boys states that suits or tuxedos should be worn, shirts should be buttoned to the second button from the collar, and pants should fit snugly across the hips and not sag below the waist. the size.
For more information, contact the high school administration at (706) 886-6825 or the school system administration office at (706) 886-9415.
