HBCU championship basketball team finally gets its White House moment more than 65 years after winning





A championship HBCU men's basketball team finally got its visit to the White House more than 60 years after its big victories. The Tennessee A&I Tigers of Tennessee Agricultural and Industrial State University in Nashville made history in 1957, becoming the first HBCU team to win a national championship, and then again by becoming the first college team to win three consecutive national titles from 1957. -1959. Mr. Barnett, George Finley, Ernest Jones, Henry Carlton, Robert Clark and Ron Hamilton attended a private ceremony at the White House on Friday, where Vice President Kamala Harris honored the team during a roundtable discussion in the Roosevelt Room. The New York Times reports. It has now been 67 years since the team's first national title. “There are so many things we have accomplished as a nation because of heroes like the ones I am watching right now,” said Harris. Like many of us, I stand on your broad shoulders, each of you. Finley said: “This is the happiest day of my life, continuing: “I thought this would never happen. “[Winning] the championship was big, but it wasn't as big as being here with [Vice President] Harris today added Finley. The team presented Harris with a personalized jersey after the ceremony and was able to tour the White House. Their path to this very late visit was not without obstacles. According to CBSthe team was the subject of a bomb threat on the plane during its return trip from Kansas City after winning the 1957 NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) championship game. Furthermore, it would also take decades for the Tigers to be inducted into the team. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. This honor was finally bestowed in 2019 after a years-long public relations campaign, covered in the PBS documentary The Dream Whisperer. Progress on this front was made in January when Congressional Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY) sent a letter joined by more than 50 members of Congress to President Biden respectfully requesting that he invite the surviving members of the 1957-59 Tennessee A&I Tigers men's basketball team to the White House. I am pleased that my request was honored and that the Tennessee Tigers received a long overdue commemoration to honor their historic achievements, according to a release. The Tennessee A&I Tigers men's basketball team broke barriers on the court while fighting against injustice. In 1957, they became the first HBCU to win a national championship before becoming the first team to win three in a row, V.C. Kamala Harris wrote on Threads. It was an honor for me to welcome them to the White House for the first time. Barnett, who also played for the championship victory New York Knicks in the 1970s, will see another moment of celebration later this year. On Saturday during the Mens Final Four tournament, it was announced that Barnett would be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

