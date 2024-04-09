A Very Strange and Ugly Worldview: The Dark Side of Fast Fashion Brand Brandy Melville | Documentary

IIf you haven't heard of Brandy Melville, you probably don't have a teenage girl in your life. The clothing brand, with the confusing name of two characters, an American woman named Brandy and an Englishman named Melville who fall in love in Rome, is synonymous with a certain large part of Generation Z, very online and since inundated with their consciousness of images of very skinny celebrities like Bella Hadid. As a former store associate says in a new HBO documentary about the brand: Brandy Melville was for the pretty basic but very trend-conscious girl.

Over the past fifteen years, the brand has built a giant following via posts on Instagram, Tumblr and TikTok of teenage girls channeling a certain recognizable aesthetic: tiny outfits accentuating pre-adult metabolisms, exposed bellies so taut that 'they seem to beg. a measuring tape, long hair happily floating in motion, extremely white. Most of the brand's pieces sell for less than $40, in one size, this size being small. What Abercrombie & Fitch was to millennials at the mall, Brandy Melville was to teenage girls on their phones organically popular, ubiquitous, and reinforcing existing backwards ideas of what's cool and popular. A divisive status symbol, spotted on celebrities as thin as Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner, who many people love to hate and also secretly want.

More recently, the brand has also become synonymous with the environmental scourge of fast fashion and shady, discriminatory business practices. Brandy Hellville and the Cult of Fast Fashion, which premiered at SXSW and on HBO this week, delves deeper into 2021. exhibitions by Business Insiders Kate Taylor on the company's murky and downright scary management, not just the opaque minefield of sustainable fashion, as director Eva Orner told the Guardian, but also allegations of discrimination, of pedo-energy and sexual assault on the part of the company's managers.

The 91-minute film reviews the brand's appeal to young, mostly white girls; the exploitative and manipulative behavior of the company, as evidenced by many former employees; and the exploitative nature of the fast fashion industry in general, as evidenced by the sweatshops of Prato, Italy, and the beaches of Accra, Ghana, buried under piles of second-hand clothing abandoned by countries Westerners. Orner and his team spoke to hundreds of former employees, although most did not want to go on camera for fear of retaliation or diminished future employment opportunities. It's a very, very strange and ugly worldview coming from this company, she said.

Unlike most fashion brands, Brandy Melville has no public CEO, no mission statement or top-down brand personality. Each store is owned by a different shell company; the name belongs to a Swiss company. The company's structure is designed not to be traceable, Orner said. In his reporting, Taylor identified the CEO as an Italian named Stephan Marsan, a shadowy figure with almost no Internet presence and with precisely two Google image results. How do you manage this business that is all over the world, there are over a hundred stores all over the Internet, all over the social networks, and this guy has never done an interview? He does not exist. And it's very useful and designed, Orner said. Unsurprisingly, Marsan refused to participate in the film.

According to former store managers and several employees, almost all of whom were recruited from the store for their outfits and almost all of whom suffered from an eating disorder while representing the brand, Marsan was a suspicious and vindictive presence. Store employees, usually girls around 16 years old, had to pose for their daily photo each morning with photos of their outfits, for brand research, sent via text message and kept by Marsan. (Trademark research, as several note, usually involved openly ripping off their clothes, as cheaply and quickly as possible, resulting in several lawsuits.) Marsan reportedly preferred skinny redheads, liked Asian girls, and didn't want not many blacks, said an anonymous former aide.

A former employee, who sued the company for wrongful termination, claims he was told to fire girls if they were too heavy or black. If you're white, you had to be in sight, recalls a black employee relegated, like most people of color, to the warehouse. Another former employee of the New York flagship store remembers how Marsan installed a button at the register, which he would flash if he spotted a Brandy girl checking out who he wanted to hire and photograph.

It's even worse, like the Hitler jokes and anti-black racist memes Marsan sent in a thread with other managers. An alleged sexual assault against a young girl living in Brandy Melville's rented apartment in Manhattan. Marsan, a Trump supporter and self-described libertarian, uses his personal copies of Ayn Rands Atlas Shrugged as store props. Brands are doubling down on not-so-subtle messages about eating disorders (one size fits all mostit changed its name when customers complained about a lack of size options), particularly as part of its highly profitable expansion into China.

Photography: HBO

Worse still, in the company's stubborn pursuit of a business model that, like other fast fashion retailers such as Zara and H&M, prioritizes churn and zeitgeist over quality , clogging landfills and exploiting cheap human labor. Orner and his team travel to Prato, Italy, where Brandy Melville is one of several companies producing fast clothing in sweatshops using immigrant labor under the label made in Italy, and to Accra, Ghana, a country whose trade deals with Western countries. to accept tons of Western clothing waste. To drive the point home: a typical label for Brandy made in Italy buried in the sand of a Ghanaian beach, literally knee-deep in tangles of discarded clothing. It doesn't shock me much, Orner said, but the amount of Western clothing waste dumped in Accra, which one worker suspects has the seabed around the city now completely covered in clothing, is one of the worst things that she's ever seen. We are sending them our waste and destroying their country, she said. These are things they don't want or need.

Although it is nominally about a certain fashionable brand, Orner hopes the film will offer a broader call to rethink one's relationship to fashion. The film offers the classic little prescriptions for sustainable fashion: buy natural and second-hand fibers, avoid polyester, recycle and reuse, keep your clothes out of landfills for as long as possible. But also that none of this is going to fix anything, Orner said. There are too many clothes on the planet. We overproduce. We make 100 billion pieces of clothing every year around the world. And most of them are landfilled within the first year.

Brandy Hellville is committed to keeping her vision focused on the bigger picture, even if she's not particularly optimistic about the brand's possibilities for change or reversing fashion's wasteful trend. Since the Business Insider article sparked a social media backlash against the company three years ago, Brandy Melville has persevered. The management, from Marsan down, said nothing. Unlike the case of Abercrombie, the subject of his own 2022 Netflix documentary and the backlash against discriminatory practices, there has been no acknowledgment, no apology, no rebranding. No admission, just more clothes. Brandy Melville's annual sales totaled $212.5 million in 2023, up from $169.6 million in 2019, according to the Wall Street Journal. It's a very Trumpian thing to do, Orner said. What we need to do is stand up and keep going, move the story forward, and not let them get away with outsmarting us.

The powers of consumers not to buy the product, she added. And if we don't let them get away with it, we have all the power. They just make stupid clothes.