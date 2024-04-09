I hope viewers will be horrified

The director of the new HBO documentary Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashion I never wanted the film to be just another brand expose, even though it partly works on that level.

In the film, released Tuesday on HBO, director Eva Orner highlights allegations of a racist, sexist and discriminatory work environment at cult teen brand Brandy Melville from former employees at various levels. the brand. Young women who worked as teenagers in fast fashion stores – where, as we know, the offering was for a long time mainly small sizes – describe, for example, taking “store style photos” every day for company executives to review their outfits. A former senior vice president who received the photos claims the brand's CEO, Stephan Marsan, would order him to fire employees whose appearance he didn't like. (One employee says the full-body images at one point morphed into requests for “chest and feet” photos.)

The documentary shows excerpts of a group text allegedly involving company executives and containing crude sexual and racist jokes, while some workers recall how people of color were relegated to less visible roles in the store. (Orner relies on a investigation initially driven by Business Insider journalist Kate Taylor, who appears in the film.)

But Orner also uses Brandy Melville to embody the broader system of abuse she sees in fast fashion in general: “I really wanted to address a little bit of the exploitation of workers and also the environmental damage caused by the industry,” she says. “It makes the film more difficult to integrate all these complex ideas, but I thought without it it wouldn't have as much impact.” The documentary spends time in Accra, Ghana, the site of a huge second-hand clothing market Range, where clothes pollute local waterways and wash up on beaches. The mayor of Prato, Italy – where Brandy Melville and other fast fashion clothing are produced – sometimes describes finding people “like slaves” who are employed illegally in factories. The overall message of the document, Orner says, is “buy less.”

Days before the documentary's release, Orner discussed the challenges she faced collecting on-camera interviews for the film, the current cultural resonance of Brandy Melville, and why she hopes parents and teens will be “horrified” by the revelations of the documentary.

Why did it make sense to you for Brandy Melville to illustrate labor and environmental issues with fast fashion?

Because it's worse than many other companies. Obviously, look, there are some really terrible companies: it started with Zara, now it's Shein and Fashion Nova. But what's interesting about Brandy is that it hits all the wrong notes: it's fast fashion, there's exploitation of workers, they employ very young people, minors, they exploit them , they don't pay them properly. They are outrageously racist and it is very clear and open. They are incredibly anti-Semitic. There is something very frightening, predatory and discriminatory about the way they operate. Kate Taylor, who gave the initial presentation to Business Insider talks about it when she says: “This company is not like all the others”. It's very deliberate and very opaque, and I think there's a lot to explore there. Also, Brandy has this very cult side to it, which I think also makes it different from a lot of other labels, people really champion it. I think it's a pretty dark story.

How did you find the process of bringing together people with first-hand experience to appear on camera?

I've made so many films in war zones and with refugees, and when I started I was like: what's going on here? I can't get people to talk. We contacted hundreds of girls. I think part of [the reticence to speak] it's because they are young girls, they are afraid. They are afraid of the company, they are afraid of the owners and they are also starting their career. This [film] is something that will be released on streaming services around the world and an employer might not want to hire them because they spoke out. And I totally respect that. I understand the fear and it's not easy being a whistleblower, but the women who said yes are brave, fearless and extremely honest. So initially it was the girls, the young women now, who were former employees of Brandy. And I like to call them the heroes of this story because probably 95 percent or more of the women I talked to didn't want to be in the movie.

Given that there have been previous reports about Brandy Melville, was there anything that really surprised you about the process of making the film?

There were so many. There were just little things like [employees] he is asked to take the photos and submit them to management. They were very young girls, they were 15, 16, 17 years old, [for] for most it was their first job and they didn't know what normal was, and so they were so easy to manipulate. [There were] details like the button that [CEO] Stephan would place the cash registers next to the New York store so he could sit and watch, and if a pretty girl paid he would ring the bell, and then the young girls [at the register] would give them really uncomfortable jobs.

I found it very disturbing that these men who run the company have young daughters. I don't want to drag people's families into these movies, I don't think it's necessary, but they all have young daughters who, according to ex-employees accounts, would not fit into Brandy Melville's clothes . And I found it really dark, these men perpetuating this myth of what a woman should be and not imposing it on adult women, but manipulating young women. But I think the biggest shock for me was standing on the beach in Accra, Ghana and seeing where all our clothes ended up. I found that this is something that cannot be ignored, and I hope that it will have the same effect in the film.

Do you have a particular target audience for the documentary, such as teenage girls?

Since the trailer was released about a week ago, it has been viewed over 2.8 million times on TikTok, which is staggering for a documentary. Every time I check my Instagram posts, there are dozens of young women saying, “Oh my God, thank you so much, this is my story. Can I be in the movie? It was really comforting [see] the response to the trailer on TikTok because it's obviously a teenage girl's paradise. So I think the film has its own life there, and I hope that translates to the audience as well. I think the other key audience is parents. I hope parents watch this with their children and I hope they are horrified. I want there to be screenings in schools and colleges and for people to talk about it. And I hope that next week, after the broadcast begins, it will be a little like what used to be the water cooler conversation at work. I hope everyone at school talks about it, and this is an example of [how] TikTok can work if people keep posting about the movie and don't post that they want to buy clothes.

Having gone through this process of making this film, have you found any particular solutions to the dilemma of fashion's impact on the environment and work?

There are a million things you can do. You can rent clothes and have a very small capsule wardrobe. It still has an impact because of all the back and forth, it has an imprint, but it's better. You can resell and buy second-hand clothes, whether you're young on a budget on Depop, or buy cute designer stuff on RealReal, all great solutions, but none of them really solve the biggest problem problem, namely that there are too many. clothes on the planet and we don't need new clothes. Liz [Ricketts] of the Gold Foundation, who is in the film, says: “We can exclude making clothes from our list of things to do for humanity. »And it's like we just have less? Wouldn't that be amazing? But it's a big behavioral change for the planet. I always feel like the power lies with the consumer, and that's something we don't talk about.

The documentary notes that, upon release, Brandy Melville still appears to be doing significant business globally. In your opinion, has the cultural character of the United States been affected?

I mean, I noticed a few weeks ago that Lily-Rose Depp was photographed wearing Brandy Melville. There's cachet in it, there's skinny girl influence in it. It's a really dark world. Stores continue to open: I know in Australia, where I'm from, it's relatively new [and] it's very popular with young girls. So I'm hoping that maybe this will put a damper on it, because he doesn't have the history that he had here. Right now it seems unstoppable, and the only way to make an impact is to stop buying their clothes. Wouldn't it be great if this movie came out globally through HBO and their retail sales went down, I don't know, 10, 20, 50 percent? And the fact is that everything is in the hands of young women. Young women have the power, so they can create content about it. They can talk about it online and in person, and they can stop shopping there.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.