Zendaya wore a wedding dress on the 'Challengers' red carpet





(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images) Calling all Tomdaya fans: you will love This. For the Paris premiere of Luca Guadagnino's new film, Tennis Drama Challengerswith Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, the Dune The star continued her streak of truly unbeatable red carpet looks with what can only be described as a haute couture wedding dress courtesy of Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. The custom dress, complete with a sparkling diamond Bulgari necklace, was all white with a leather bodice, corset, matching belt and multi-layered chiffon skirt that managed to look both ethereal and edgy at the same time. And really, isn't that kind of what we all imagine Zendaya would be like if she were to eventually marry her longtime boyfriend and Spider Man co-star, Tom Holland? Or is it just me? (Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images) On Zendaya: Custom Louis Vuitton dress and belt; Bulgari Jewelry But the bridal looks didn't stop in Paris. After a quick photo shoot for the film, for which she wore a custom Loewe tennis dress and tennis ball pumps that are currently breaking the entire Internet, Zendaya arrived on another red carpet in a second wedding-ready ensemble. For the premiere in Rome of ChallengersThe actress's stylist, Law Roach, collaborated with Calvin Klein to create a '90s-inspired two-piece set that was Also in white leather (casual). The custom creation included a single-breasted blazer and a matching maxi skirt with a slight train and long side slit. To accompany, more Bulgari diamonds were added, as was a pair of white Christian Louboutin pumps. Talk about tennis whites. See Zendaya's Rome premiere below. (Image credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images) On Zendaya: Custom Calvin Klein blazer and skirt; Bulgari jewelry; Christian Louboutin shoes Shop more white pieces for spring and summer: Favorite girl Favorite Strapless Maxi Dress This easy strapless dress will come in handy this summer. Nordstrom Carolina Slide Sandal ZARA Loose mid-length skirt Collection Zw A good white skirt is a must-have this time of year. H&M Oversized linen shirt I will never say no to a white linen shirt. Never. Madewell Harlow wide-leg pants in 100% linen I bought these pants last summer and can't wait to take them out of storage and wear them three days a week. mango Semi-sheer mesh ballet flats If you hate flip flops, these are the perfect alternative for spring and summer. Reformation Moya two-piece linen dress This set is so chic and elegant. ZARA Zw Minimalist Fitted Blazer Collection The cut of this blazer is so beautiful. CB’S HOUSE Sydel bias-cut satin maxi skirt Such luxurious skirts don't come along every day. Reformation Icelynn satin dress If I got married tomorrow, this is the dress I would buy. Prada Modellerie Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps Prada wedding heels? Say less. Wrap up this bandeau dress and take it on your next vacation.

