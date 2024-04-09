Connect with us

Zendaya wore a wedding dress on the 'Challengers' red carpet

Zendaya attends the Challengers Paris premiere in a custom white Louis Vuitton dress on April 6, 2024, in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

Calling all Tomdaya fans: you will love This. For the Paris premiere of Luca Guadagnino's new film, Tennis Drama Challengerswith Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, the Dune The star continued her streak of truly unbeatable red carpet looks with what can only be described as a haute couture wedding dress courtesy of Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. The custom dress, complete with a sparkling diamond Bulgari necklace, was all white with a leather bodice, corset, matching belt and multi-layered chiffon skirt that managed to look both ethereal and edgy at the same time. And really, isn't that kind of what we all imagine Zendaya would be like if she were to eventually marry her longtime boyfriend and Spider Man co-star, Tom Holland? Or is it just me?

On Zendaya: Custom Louis Vuitton dress and belt; Bulgari Jewelry