Fashion
NC State and Notre Dame share weekly men's tennis awards
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (theACC.com) NC State's Braden Shick was named Atlantic Coast Conference men's tennis player of the week, while Notre Dame's Nil Giraldez and Chase Thompson earned doubles team honors of the week and Jakub Katuch of Wolfpack earned its first career weekly honor as Freshman of the Week. .
Shick recorded three wins during the Wolfpack's 2-0 weekend win over Miami and Florida State. He won his singles match against Antonio Prat of Miami despite dropping a match, to help his team enter singles. The Greensboro, North Carolina native won his doubles and singles matches against the No. 16-ranked Seminoles, defeating Jamie Connel and Alex Bulte 6-3 on Court 3 before posting a 6-1 victory , 6-2 against Loris Pourroy of FSU. Court 2. Shick pushed his championship singles record to 8-1 and his doubles record to 7-2 after the weekend.
Giraldez and Thompson posted an undefeated weekend in second place in doubles during Notre Dame's split weekend. In the Fighting Irish's 4-1 win over Clemson on Friday, the duo earned a 7-5 win over Stewart Aronson and Marko Mesarovic. The duo then recorded a 6-2 victory over Georgia Tech's Andres Martin and Krish Arora in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Yellow Jackets.
Katuch earned his first collegiate singles win against Miami against Sam Baumgartner in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, on Court 6. The Kosice, Slovakia native recorded his second victory of his college career and weekend against FSU's No. 16 Alex Bulte in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. The win over Bulte tied the match at 3-3 and gave NC State the momentum it needed to win the match on Court 5.
Six ACC teams are in the top 25 in the ITA national rankings this week, highlighted by Virginia at No. 3. The Cavaliers are followed by No. 7 Wake Forest, No. 14 Duke, No. 16 NC State and No. 20 Florida. State and No. 23 North Carolina.
2024 ACC Men's Tennis Player of the Week
January 16 – James Hopper, Virginia
January 23 – Andres Martin, Georgia Tech | Chris Rodesch, Virginia
Jan. 30 – Pedro Roden, Duke
February 6 – Andres Martin, Georgia Tech
Feb. 13 – Garrett Johns, Duke
Feb. 20 – Chris Rodesch, Virginia
February 27 – Will Mayew, Louisville
March 5 – Iñaki Mountains, Virginia
March 12 – Garrett Johns, Duke
March 19 – Iñaki Mountains, Virginia
March 26 – Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, Florida State
April 2 – Garrett Johns, Duke
April 9 – Braden Shick, North Carolina State
2024 ACC Men's Doubles Tennis Team of the Week
January 16 – Stewart Aronson and Marko Mesarovic, Clemson
January 23 – Chris Rodesch and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, Virginia
January 30 – Michael Heller and Andrew Zhang, Duke
February 6 – Louis Pourroy and Youcef Rihane, Florida State
Feb. 13 – Natan Rodrigues and Etienne Donnet, Louisville
February 20 – Stewart Aronson and Marko Mesarovic, Clemson
February 27 – Juan Jose Bianchi and Jake Vassel, Boston College
March 5 – Natan Rodriguez and Etienne Donnet, Louisville | Sebastian Dominko, and Jean-Marc Malkowski,
Our Lady
March 12 – Garrett Johns and Pedro Rodenas, Duke
March 19 – Iñaki Montes and James Hopper, Virginia
March 26 – DK Suresh Ekambaram and Holden Koons, Wake Forest
April 2 – Garrett Johns and Pedro Rodenas, Duke
April 9 – Nil Giraldez and Chase Thompson, Notre Dame
2024 ACC Men's Tennis Freshman
Jan. 16 Chase Thompson, Notre Dame
January 23 – Miguel Avendaño, Louisville
January 30 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia
February 6 – Benjamin Pomeranets, Virginia Tech
February 13 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia
February 20 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia
February 27 – Stewart Aronson, Clemson | Krish Arora, Georgia Tech
March 5 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia
March 12 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia
March 19 – Wissam Aberrahman, Clemson
March 26 – Luka Pow, Wake Forest
April 2 – Patrick Schoen, North Carolina
April 9 – Jakub Katuch, North Carolina State
|
Sources
2/ https://theacc.com/news/2024/4/9/athlete-awards-nc-state-notre-dame-share-mens-tennis-weekly-awards.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NC State and Notre Dame share weekly men's tennis awards
- Palo Alto Networks and Google Cloud expand partnership to revolutionize cybersecurity with AI
- 'Chennai won me over': PM Modi organizes mega roadshow in Tamil Nadus capital | In photos
- Bollywood beauty. A Senn Mystery by Andy Travis
- Scott works to overturn CFPB credit card fee rule
- New center showcases Virginia Tech's strengths in global sustainability | Virginia Tech News
- Top 3 News Today: Turkish President Erdogan Congratulates Prabowo Subianto in Phone Call, Exchanges Eid Greetings
- Matthew Sweet at the Magic Bag, 5 things to know – Daily Tribune
- India IPL Cricket | National sports
- Zendaya wore a wedding dress on the 'Challengers' red carpet
- Best moments from the total solar eclipse in North America. #Shorts #Eclipse #BBCNews
- Many New Haven schools were evacuated during the earthquake