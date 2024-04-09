NC State and Notre Dame share weekly men's tennis awards





CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (theACC.com) NC State's Braden Shick was named Atlantic Coast Conference men's tennis player of the week, while Notre Dame's Nil Giraldez and Chase Thompson earned doubles team honors of the week and Jakub Katuch of Wolfpack earned its first career weekly honor as Freshman of the Week. . Shick recorded three wins during the Wolfpack's 2-0 weekend win over Miami and Florida State. He won his singles match against Antonio Prat of Miami despite dropping a match, to help his team enter singles. The Greensboro, North Carolina native won his doubles and singles matches against the No. 16-ranked Seminoles, defeating Jamie Connel and Alex Bulte 6-3 on Court 3 before posting a 6-1 victory , 6-2 against Loris Pourroy of FSU. Court 2. Shick pushed his championship singles record to 8-1 and his doubles record to 7-2 after the weekend. Giraldez and Thompson posted an undefeated weekend in second place in doubles during Notre Dame's split weekend. In the Fighting Irish's 4-1 win over Clemson on Friday, the duo earned a 7-5 win over Stewart Aronson and Marko Mesarovic. The duo then recorded a 6-2 victory over Georgia Tech's Andres Martin and Krish Arora in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Yellow Jackets. Katuch earned his first collegiate singles win against Miami against Sam Baumgartner in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, on Court 6. The Kosice, Slovakia native recorded his second victory of his college career and weekend against FSU's No. 16 Alex Bulte in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. The win over Bulte tied the match at 3-3 and gave NC State the momentum it needed to win the match on Court 5. Six ACC teams are in the top 25 in the ITA national rankings this week, highlighted by Virginia at No. 3. The Cavaliers are followed by No. 7 Wake Forest, No. 14 Duke, No. 16 NC State and No. 20 Florida. State and No. 23 North Carolina. 2024 ACC Men's Tennis Player of the Week January 16 – James Hopper, Virginia

January 23 – Andres Martin, Georgia Tech | Chris Rodesch, Virginia

Jan. 30 – Pedro Roden, Duke

February 6 – Andres Martin, Georgia Tech

Feb. 13 – Garrett Johns, Duke

Feb. 20 – Chris Rodesch, Virginia

February 27 – Will Mayew, Louisville

March 5 – Iñaki Mountains, Virginia

March 12 – Garrett Johns, Duke

March 19 – Iñaki Mountains, Virginia

March 26 – Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, Florida State

April 2 – Garrett Johns, Duke

April 9 – Braden Shick, North Carolina State 2024 ACC Men's Doubles Tennis Team of the Week January 16 – Stewart Aronson and Marko Mesarovic, Clemson

January 23 – Chris Rodesch and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, Virginia

January 30 – Michael Heller and Andrew Zhang, Duke

February 6 – Louis Pourroy and Youcef Rihane, Florida State

Feb. 13 – Natan Rodrigues and Etienne Donnet, Louisville

February 20 – Stewart Aronson and Marko Mesarovic, Clemson

February 27 – Juan Jose Bianchi and Jake Vassel, Boston College

March 5 – Natan Rodriguez and Etienne Donnet, Louisville | Sebastian Dominko, and Jean-Marc Malkowski,

Our Lady

March 12 – Garrett Johns and Pedro Rodenas, Duke

March 19 – Iñaki Montes and James Hopper, Virginia

March 26 – DK Suresh Ekambaram and Holden Koons, Wake Forest

April 2 – Garrett Johns and Pedro Rodenas, Duke

April 9 – Nil Giraldez and Chase Thompson, Notre Dame 2024 ACC Men's Tennis Freshman Jan. 16 Chase Thompson, Notre Dame

January 23 – Miguel Avendaño, Louisville

January 30 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia

February 6 – Benjamin Pomeranets, Virginia Tech

February 13 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia

February 20 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia

February 27 – Stewart Aronson, Clemson | Krish Arora, Georgia Tech

March 5 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia

March 12 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia

March 19 – Wissam Aberrahman, Clemson

March 26 – Luka Pow, Wake Forest

April 2 – Patrick Schoen, North Carolina

April 9 – Jakub Katuch, North Carolina State

