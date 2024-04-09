Fashion
Picnic Day tickets available for the Doxie Derby, Fashion and Dance Shows
Faculty and staff, start planning your picnic day itineraries: free tickets to the Doxie Derby are available online from today (April 9).
Tickets, distributed free online ahead of the event, were made available to students on Monday and will be open to the general public tomorrow.
The Doxie Derby is always one of Picnic Day's busiest attractions, and organizers expect this year to be no different. They said student demand caused problems with the ticketing website on Monday.
To order a free ticket, visit UC Davis Ticketing Site and use the promo code 7AV4JRHTZCDHHKZ, which is reserved for faculty and staff. After ordering a ticket, participants will receive an email containing a QR code, which must be printed before the big race.
Gates will open at 11 a.m. for the race, which is scheduled to start at noon at the University Credit Union Center.
For those unable to attend, the Doxie Derby will also be broadcast live.
Fashion show
Tickets are also available for the Picnic Day Fashion Show 2024, presented by the UC Davis Fashion and Design Society, or FADS. This year's theme, Revival, explores an improvement, an example of becoming relevant again, an awakening or restoration of physical and mental vigor in life or sporting success.
The event will be presented live and outdoors twice on the Cruess Hall Makerspace courtyard, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Tickets are on sale for $12 until April 13 and can be purchased online:
After April 13, tickets are $15. At each show, there is free standing room in designated sections.
Davis Dance Revolution
This year, a dozen dance groups will compete in the Davis Dance Revolution, scheduled for 7 p.m. at University Credit Union (doors open an hour before). The event, presented by the Student Engagement Center, will feature dance styles ranging from hip hop, cultural, contemporary and more.
Tickets are available now for $20 (tickets are $10 for ages 12 and under) and can be purchased on the UC Davis ticketing website.
Theme, schedule
Picnic Day 2024, the 110th event, has a Palooza Picnic theme. The parade curator will be Sheri Atkinson, associate vice chancellor for student life, campus community and retention services, student affairs.
