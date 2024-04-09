Kitten wearing a strawberry dress found in Massachusetts: “Does anyone recognize him?”







CBS News Boston Live EVERETT – Police in a Massachusetts town are asking if anyone recognizes a kitten with “a heart-shaped nose and a strawberry coat.” Everett Animal Control said the cat wearing a white dress with strawberries and a red bow was found “curled up in an alley” near Parlin School on Broadway. “We call her Strawberry because the young Good Samaritan, who helped her, named her that,” animal control said. “She must be missed by a family” Animal Control posted a plea on Facebook for anyone recognizing the kitten to call police at 617-387-1212 or email Animal Control Officer Stacia Gorgone at [email protected] Animal control also shared a video of “Strawberry” giving the officer a hug. KITTEN FOUND HEART-SHAPED NOSE STRAWBERRY DRESS ON **KITTEN WITH HEART-SHAPED NOSE AND STRAWBERRY COAT* We call her Strawberry since the young Good Samaritan, who helped her, named her that 🐾 Here's a better view of this white and strawberry kittens coat than she was wearing – Does anyone recognize her? She loves to lie on ACO's lap and hold her hand with her paw until she gets cuddles. This kitten is extremely affectionate and must be missed by one family. If ANYONE knows who this kitten is, please contact the Everett Police Department at 617 387 1212 or email aco [email protected] posted by Everett – Massachusetts Animal Control Tuesday April 9, 2024 “She loves to lie on ACO's lap and hold her hand with her paw until she gets cuddles,” the agency said. “This kitten is extremely affectionate and must be missed by one family.” Law enforcement released information on the discovery for the first time cat Monday evening. “She is obviously very loved,” one concerned Facebook commenter wrote. “I pray she comes HOME.” More from CBS News Neil Riley Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has worked for WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in the Boston Globe and the San Francisco Chronicle. Neal graduated from Boston University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/everett-kitten-found-strawberry-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos