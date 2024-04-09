We won by a lot again: Dan Hurley and UConn win back-to-back crowns, highlighting Final Four weekend

After an exciting and eventful 2023-24 college basketball season, a champion has been crowned and, like 22-23, it's the Connecticut Huskies. UConn defeated Purdue 75-60 in the title game, defeating the Boilermakers by 15 for the Huskies' 12th straight tournament victory by more than 13 points. It was a two-year stretch that head coach Dan Hurley described as the best two-year stretch any program has ever had, and for good reason, as the Huskies continued their dominance from a year ago, after this time, in a perhaps even more dominant way.

Obviously, what could you say? Hurley said. We won again by a large margin.

It was the reminder of this weekend, as on Saturday too, fans were treated to some entertaining matches to watch. First, NC State and Purdue faced off in a game pitting a redemption arc against a Cinderella story. These clashing storylines provided a very exciting game, one that Purdue ran away with late, but not in an overly dominant fashion. In the second game, Alabama met UConn in what turned out to be a great game from start to finish. Although the Huskies eclipsed the winning margin by over 13 points, this game was close throughout and the Crimson Tide even had control of the game in spurts. This all ended with the Huskies/Boilers game we saw on Monday, a highly anticipated game, but one where UConn once again won decisively. It was a great weekend of basketball, so let's break down all three games from this year's 2024 Men's Final Four in Arizona.

No. 1 Purdue beats No. 11 NC State, No. 1 UConn beats No. 4 Alabama in national semifinal Saturday

As mentioned, Saturday offered some great storylines and, ultimately, some great matches. Purdue and NC State got things going in a game that Purdue controlled, but NC State fought for most of the game. It wasn't the prettiest game on either side, but on the defensive end both teams were very solid, even though Purdue won the game 63-50.

“I thought we were very competitive and played hard,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. We just didn't play very well. I don't think either team played well. If you look at their journey to get here and our journey to get here, both teams were much better offensively than what you saw today.

That's most certainly the case, as the shooting numbers for both teams, 40 percent for Purdue and 37 for NC State, were both below their season averages, which could say something about both defenses. teams. The Wolfpack, in particular, did an incredible job defending Zach Edey, limiting him to just 20 points, his lowest total of the tournament.

NC State forward DJ Burns Jr. (30) celebrates with teammates after making a shot while fouled late in the second half of the tournament's Elite 8 South Regional championship game NCAA Division I men's basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday, March 31, 2024. NC State defeated Duke 76-64. (Chris Torres/Tribune Content Agency)

The Wolfpack offense was nothing special, but DJ Horne provided a great performance for NCSU. He scored 20 points and was the focal point of the offense throughout the game, missing only one minute of action for the entire game. DJ Burns only had eight points, a bit disappointing for the fan favorite, but his struggles should be a testament to the defense Purdue showed.

Edey's 20 points, along with DJ Horne's 20 for NC State, tied for the highest scoring total, while Edey also had 12 rebounds, continuing his streak of double-double every game of the tournament so far.

This put Purdue in the national title game against the winner of the second semifinal, who turned out to be even better than the first. UConn may have won the game handily in the final score, winning 86-72, but Alabama fought tooth and nail until the final minutes, giving the Huskies a challenge the likes of which had not yet been seen this tournament or his last. Mark Sears had 24 points to lead the Tide.

While many Alabama players were excellent, UConn was simply better, with several players having incredible games, Stephon Castle led the scoring with 21, while Donovan Clingan was right behind him with 18. Especially on the defensive end , UConn showed why, even with Alabama. when turning out the lights, they are the better team.

No. 1 UConn defeats No. 1 Purdue to win its sixth national title and consecutive championships

Semifinal matches are always exciting, but there is something special about the national championship and this year it was even more special. With two identical seeds, especially due to the quality of the teams and the storylines that followed them, fans across the country were eagerly awaiting this moment. Would UConn be the first team to go back-to-back? Would Purdue follow Virginia and be the second team to win the title the year after losing to a 16 seed? Well, fans will find out Monday night in a highly anticipated matchup in the Arizona desert.

This one started off tight, with both teams playing up to their level, especially with Edey putting Sampson Johnson and Clingan in difficulty. Edey was successful early, but UConn still slightly controlled the game in the first half, with the Huskies taking a 36-30 lead into the break.

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at TD Garden on March 30, 2024 in Boston. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images/TNS)

After halftime, UConn showed why they are the consensus No. 1 team, as well as the 2023 national champions. They imposed their will with ball movement, incredible sets and Tristen Newton taking over the sideline. offensive. Midway through the second half, UConn had a double-digit lead and it almost seemed like it was over. Purdue laid down until the end and the Huskies won easily,

To lose that much and, again, to do what we did again, it has to be as impressive a two-year stretch as any program since before the one that did it before Duke, Hurley said. To me, that's more impressive than what Florida and Duke did because they brought back their entire teams. We lost major players.

This is all incredibly true, but as for the players who were on the field for this one, they all played well and together as a team. Tristen Newton led the group with 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds, a performance that earned him Final Four MVP honors. Castle was also incredible, scoring 15 points and continuing his semi-final performance magnificently. Cam Spencer and Clingan both had 11, with Spencer having an incredible impact at defensive end. Hassan Diarra and Alex Karaban were also key in defense, as they didn't score 10 or more, but made their presence known. Hurley said he likes players who don't stand out and that's certainly true with this group, as his Huskies play well and play as a complete unit.

Purdue, on the other hand, did not play as a complete unit. It was the Edey show and the Edey show only, as he scored more than 60 percent of the Boilermakers' points. He had 37 points, including 10 rebounds, extending his double-double streak in each of his tournament games this year. Braden Smith was the only other scorer of note for Purdue, scoring 12 and hitting the only 3 the Boilers had all game. The rest of the offense was completely asleep, only 11 points behind the rest of the team. This, coupled with the fact that they only hit one 3, seems to be why this game got out of hand in the second half, but you have to give credit to UConn because they had the game plan perfect defensive.

This, along with offensive performances from Newton, Castle and others, was the reason the Huskies cut down the nets for the second straight year and sixth time overall. As Hurley said, this team can and will go down in the history books, as well as the entire Final Four, as this year's storylines have planned a memorable and incredibly exciting ending to the 2023-24 season.

