Fashion
Rihanna says A$AP Rocky's high fashion style shames her
He is a “Fashion Killa.”
Rihanna opened up about parenting, personal style and her high-profile relationship with A$AP Rocky to Interview magazine. spring 2024 issue and revealed who the real fashionista of the house is.
Although the “Diamonds” singer, 36, is known for pushing fashion boundaries, especially when it comes to her maternity style, the star shared that her boyfriend's high-fashion cuts can make her feel “also disgusting” in comparison.
Rihanna was interviewed by her former stylist and Interview editor Mel Ottenberg for the cover story, and when commenting on the rapper's “good taste,” the “Umbrella” singer admitted that A$AP loves dressing to impress.
“Isn’t he the best?” I feel depressed next to this man. I feel like, damn, I look like his assistant,” she told Ottenberg.
Rihanna added that A$AP Rocky even adopts a designer look for traveling, sharing, “I'm getting on a plane. We should be sweaty. He wants to wear a full Bottega suit. I'm like, 'Why do you have to do that ? ”
When asked if there was “a little competition for looks,” the Fenty Beauty founder, who shares sons RZA, 1, and Riot, 8 months, with A$AP Rocky, said that she preferred dressing her children rather than herself, telling her former stylist. , “Moms are lazy dressers in real life.”
“It's more like I spend my time dressing the kids to death, and then I ask myself, 'What's the most comfortable outfit to wear with them?' What's not going to be uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can't hold them properly?'” she said.
When it comes to clothing for her two children under two, Rihanna said she has no shortage of looks.
“I have racks, I have bags. They're all sized and organized, and then anything that gets too small for RZA, I put in bins so Riot can have them next,” she told the magazine, adding, “Everyone thinks Rocky dress them up because I dress them in Rocky outfits. »
She also revealed that the Riot baby who caused a stir at the 2023 Super Bowl when Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with baby number two is already wearing her big brother's one-year-old clothes.
For more Page Six style…
As for her own style, Rihanna told Ottenberg that her “new favorite designer” is Jawara Alleyneadding that she “struggled with tops.”
The Grammy winner also discussed her beloved “Real Housewives” franchise, sharing her thoughts on whether Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade were dating (“I mean, duh”) and whether she thought about controversial “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia. could come back (“If Tom Sandoval can come back, Monica should definitely be able to come back,” she said).
Although she admitted she hasn't had time to watch many shows aside from “Housewives,” the “Love on the Brain” singer shared her secrets to staying up all night even though “the the devil doesn't want her to wake up.
“Espresso martinis, 5-hour energy. It’s really good for long nights and big shoots,” Rihanna explained.
And when asked what her “fantastic surgery” would be, Rihanna said that even though she was “scared of the knife,” she would get her breasts restored.
“I want my breasts pulled back to my shoulders, back to where they were,” she said. “I don’t want implants. I just want a lift.
