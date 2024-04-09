It's Anthropologie's “best dress ever” and it's perfect for wedding season.





This best-selling Anthropologie dress is the perfect choice for upcoming weddings. (Photos via Anthropologie) Since I was a teenager (and it's been a long time since I held that title), Anthropology has always been my go-to for finding the perfect dress for warm weather weddings. It's their ankle-length styles that I love, and this hit piece from their latest collection immediately caught my eye. With its buttoned front and sexy V-neck, The Katerina buttoned front dress exudes fluid elegance. At $198, this dress is certainly an investment, but one that promises versatility for spring weddings and summer soirees. Scroll below to see why shoppers are calling this the “best dress ever!” » The Katerina button front dress in cream. (Photo via Anthropologie) The details This best-selling maxi dress is the perfect spring dress for weddings and formal events. It features a deep V-neckline, puffed sleeves and a series of buttons down the front, giving it an elevated silhouette. In-seam side pockets are a practical addition to this cotton dress (with rayon lining). The accentuated waist also provides a more fitted and flattering look. This dress is available in regular, petite and plus sizes in three different colors and patterns. The Katerina button front dress in black. (Photo via Anthropologie) “Superb spring dress” A “beautiful” dress, says one customer who described the cut as “incredible”. They also confirmed that the quality of the dress “exceeded” their expectations. Another person called the dress a “winner for plus size bodies” and noted that while the price is high, it's a “very worthwhile investment” if you're looking for a “sustainable VIP wardrobe “. One shopper dubbed the dress the “best dress ever,” saying it's her favorite style of Anthropologie dresses. They also mentioned that as someone with a larger chest, they could wear the dress without a bra and still feel supported. “Super comfy” is how one shopper described the dress and called the pockets a “nice added bonus.” One person said that while they found the dress very pretty, they said it “consumes your body” and suggested it worked better on taller people. The Katerina button-front dress in a neutral pattern. (Photo via Anthropologie) The verdict If you are looking for an elegant dress that you can wear to casual or upscale events, then the Katerina dress It's worth the detour. Wedding season is upon us and finding something that is both comfortable and stylish can be a challenge. In this “beautiful” dress, all eyes will be on you when you hit the dance floor at upcoming spring and summer weddings. However, before ordering, think about the length and see if it will fit your size. The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And Instagram.

