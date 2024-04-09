Connect with us

Fashion

Men's Fashion Trend Fall 2024 – Gray Zone

Men's Fashion Trend Fall 2024 – Gray Zone

 


Fall 2024 menswear designers have made the most of the many shades between black and white

Versatile, timeless, neutral, sophisticated: gray was a trendy color on the catwalks of men's fashion weeks in Milan and Paris.

Gray's neutral visibility allows designers to emphasize form and silhouette, sculpting neutral-colored fabrics into sculptural works of modern minimalism.

At the same time, many designers have reconsidered the gray suit, rethinking this men's wardrobe staple with understated sophistication. Dior and Dolce & Gabban moved it more subtly in new directions, while Rei Kawakubo exploded its architecture while continuing his , masterful tailoring at Comme des Garons.

With its ability to blend into almost any color palette, gray often stands out as a wardrobe staple. While recent seasons have seen talk of “quiet luxury” and a focus on archive pieces and long-term fashion investments, it makes sense that brands would opt for this flexible, simple and timeless hue. Yet, as many of these collections prove, timeless and simple doesn't have to mean boring, and fall 2024 encourages us to embrace complexity in shades of gray.

8ON8
8ON8
8ON8
Achille Ion Gabriel
Achille Ion Gabriel
Achille Ion Gabriel
Achille Ion Gabriel
Airei
Airei
Airei
Friend Paris
Friend Paris
Friend Paris
Amir
Amir
Amir
Realization
Realization
Realization
Auralee
Auralee
Auralee
JW Ford bed
JW Ford bed
JW Ford bed
Canals
Canals
Canals
Comme des Garons
Comme des Garons
Comme des Garons
Dior
Dior
Dior
Dior
Dior
Dior
Dior
Dior
Dior
Dior
Dior
Dior
Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana
Doublet
Doublet
Doublet
Dries Van Noten
Dries Van Noten
Dries Van Noten
Dries Van Noten
Dries Van Noten
Dries Van Noten
Dries Van Noten
Dries Van Noten
Dsquared2
Dsquared2
Dsquared2
Dunhill
Dunhill
Dunhill
Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani
Federico Cina
Federico Cina
Federico Cina
Federico Cina
Fendi
Fendi
Fendi
Fendi
Fendi
Fendi
Fendi
Feng Chen Wang
Feng Chen Wang
Feng Chen Wang
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani
Givenchy
Givenchy
Givenchy
Givenchy
Givenchy
Givenchy
Givenchy
Givenchy
GMBH
GMBH
GMBH
GMBH
GMBH
Gucci
Gucci
Gucci
Gucci
Hermes
Hermes
Hermes
Hermes
Hermes
Hermes
Isabel funny
Isabel funny
jordanluca
jordanluca
jordanluca
jordanluca
jordanluca
jordanluca
jordanluca
Junya Watanabe
Junya Watanabe
Junya Watanabe
JW Anderson
JW Anderson
JW Anderson
JW Anderson
JW Anderson
Ko Hong
Ko Hong
Ko Hong
Kenzo
Kenzo
Kiko Kostadinov
Chiton
Chiton
Chiton
Chiton
Chiton
Chiton
Chiton
Color
Color
Color
Color
Lazoschmidl
LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi
LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi
LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi
LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi
Loewe
Loewe
Loewe
Loewe
Loewe
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
Magliano
Magliano
Magliano
Magliano
Magliano
Magliano
Magliano
Magliano
Magliano
Magliano
Magliano
Magliano
Mihara Yasuhiro House
Mihara Yasuhiro House
Mihara Yasuhiro House
Mihara Yasuhiro House
Mihara Yasuhiro House
Marine Serre
Marine Serre
Marine Serre
The owners
The owners
The owners
The owners
The owners
MSGM
MSGM
MSGM
MSGM
N21
N21
N21
Namesake
Namesake
Namesake
Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett
Neil Barrett
Nicholas Daley
Nicholas Daley
Nicholas Daley
General workshops
General workshops
General workshops
General workshops
General workshops
General workshops
Paul Smith
Paul Smith
Paul Smith
Prada
Prada
Prada
Prada
Pronounce
Pronounce
Pronounce
Pronounce
Pronounce
Pronounce
Rhude
Rhude
Rhude
Rick Owens
Rick Owens
Rick Owens
Sacai
Sacai
Sacai
Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent
Sankuanz
Saul Nash
Saul Nash
Saul Nash
Sean Sue
Sean Sue
Sean Sue
Simon Cracker
Simon Cracker
Simon Cracker
Simon Cracker
Simon Cracker
Simon Cracker
Solid Man
Solid Man
Solid Man
Songzio
Songzio
Songzio
Steven Passaro
Stone Island
Stone Island
Stone Island
Stone Island
Stone Island
System Studios
System Studios
System Studios
Taaakk
Taaakk
Taaakk
Taaakk
Swedish Tiger
Swedish Tiger
Swedish Tiger
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder
Sheltered
Sheltered
Sheltered
Sheltered
Sheltered
Hungarian
Hungarian
Valentino
Valentino
Valentino
Valentino
Valentino
Valentino
Valentino
Valentino
Valentino
Wales Bonner
Walter Van Beirendonck
White mountaineering
White mountaineering
White mountaineering
White mountaineering
White mountaineering
White mountaineering
White mountaineering
Wooyoungmi
Wooyoungmi
Alex Zhou
Alex Zhou
Alex Zhou
Alex Zhou
Alex Zhou
Alex Zhou
Alex Zhou
Alex Zhou
Alex Zhou
Alex Zhou
Ximonlee
Ximonlee
Ximonlee
Y-3
Y-3
Yohji Yamamoto
Yohji Yamamoto
Yohji Yamamoto
Yohji Yamamoto
Zegna
Zegna
Zegna
Zegna
Zegna
Zegna
Zegna
Zegna
Zegna
Ziggy Chen
Ziggy Chen
Ziggy Chen

