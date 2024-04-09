“Icons of British Fashion” exhibition in Blenheim

It was the most magical night in all the elements. I absolutely loved it, honestly. Following the opening of the British Fashion Icons exhibition at Blenheim Palace, designer Lulu Guinness found time to catch up (no small feat, considering her busy schedule).

Featuring a selection of world-class names and labels, including Vivienne Westwood, Zandra Rhodes, Stella McCartney and Guinness herself, Blenheim's latest exhibition is one of the largest and most extravagant ever held at the stately home . Starting with the Great Hall, each of the 300-year-old palace's significant rooms has been invaded by a pillar of British fashion: Bruce Oldfield's ruffled collars rubbing against priceless statues; sequined Temperley models having tea against a backdrop of gold-framed oil paintings; and entire corridors invaded by pop-art posters of Terry de Havillands.

Courtesy of Lulu Guinness and Blenheim Palace Guinness pictured surrounded by its display on the opening night of the exhibition, carrying the one-of-a-kind Lily of the Valley basket

For its own exhibition, Guinness chose a piece featuring a portrait of the Countess of Marlborough, Consuelo Vanderbilt, a Gilded Age New York heiress who lived in Blenheim after her marriage in 1895. She was said to have a neck so long she could wear 19 rows of pearls at once, Guinness told me. My one and only book is called , so it seemed appropriate. Pearls are very important to me in their English character, and they are also extremely flattering. I always wore mine, like my mother and my grandmother before her. It's a bit of a signature for me, like lipstick.

These signatures are present in every aspect of the Guinness exhibition, which showcases 35 years of his illustrious career. The exhibition pays homage to her most famous designs: a parade of her classic lip-shaped clutches winds through the room, while the pink basket bags (so famous they we're sitting in the V&A) are suspended from the branches of coral-colored trees grown on the estate, which rise to the ceiling.

I've always wanted to make it, says Guinness. I wanted the bags to look like they were almost floating, and that's how I came up with the idea of ​​hanging them from branches. There are also more recent creations, from a beaded lily of the valley bag to a bird's nest basket (with its own little egg hidden inside). Each piece is a Guinness classic, not least because they are all modeled on photographs in the exhibition of his daughter, Maddy.

Courtesy of Lulu Guinness and Blenheim Palace Maddy Guinness with her mother's famous Union Jack lip pouch, pictured outside Blenheim

It's all the brainchild of the collections manager here, Kate Ballenger, says Guinness. When she does it, she really does it! The vision of an exhibition or collection evolves over time. You know, it's forward and backward, right? It's always like that. But that was my vision from start to finish. From giant flower baskets created by florist Tattie Rose to a one-of-a-kind lily of the valley bag, handcrafted by artist Jess Wheeler, everything on display plays into the unique blend of charm, wit and glamor of Guinness, and the characteristic fantasy of his creations.

I'm making a bag and if it's also practical, that's great. That’s an added bonus! she said, laughing. Our bags are conversation starters. You don't forget them. These eye-catching bags shaped like fans, castles, dogs or lips are what have made Guinness a household name in British fashion since she launched her brand in 1989. Her pink basket bag (a bucket black silk satin with a lid decorated with red velvet roses) was an instant success when it was created in 1993 and remains perhaps its most famous design even today.

Is this his favorite, I ask? Oh, my favorite bag is the one I'm working on, she said easily. I like things when I use a totally different technique. I think I became a handbag designer by accident because I wanted a vehicle for my ideas. My original passion was form, but also embellishment.

It seems unusual that Guinness doesn't have a secret preference for a particular design, when most people remember their first lip pouch, or fan-shaped bag, and the pleasure with which they used it for years. People always tell me stories like that, I love it, she smiles. The brand has been called iconic, but I feel like the word is now overused. Not everything can be iconic, you know?

On this point, many would disagree. If there's one British bag brand that has earned the right to be called iconic, it's Lulu Guinness.

British Fashion Icons is at Blenheim Palace until June 30, 2024