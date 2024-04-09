Merokeety Midi Dress Review | CNN highlighted





We've sung the praises of our favorite viral Amazon nightgown, but now we've found another cute and comfy dress that we'll be wearing for the foreseeable future. It's a pretty much perfect spring dress, soft and stretchy, so it moves with the body; it has 3/4 sleeves and a flattering midi length; and, drum roll please, it has pockets. Finding a truly comfortable dress that you can just throw on and go is difficult, which is why we love the Merokeety 3/4 Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress so much. Four Underscored editors have worn it and we can only find good things to say about the $36 dress. This t-shirt dress is soft like pajamas but looks polished enough to wear to the office or on a spring outing. We love how easy it is to put together an outfit, pair it with your favorite denim jacket and sneakers or dress it down with ankle boots and a trench coat. It comes in 11 striped colors and four solid shades, plus a short-sleeve version. This easy-to-throw dress is perfect for those days when you don't want to get dressed up but still want to feel good, says editorial coordinator Rachel Dennis. In fact, the ease of wearing this dress was the biggest selling point for all of us editors. I was pleasantly surprised by how many outfits I could make with the dress and pieces already in my closet. They go with cardigans, jackets (also shackets) and trench coats, and virtually any shoe, from sandals to boots. With such wide variations in size, fit, and quality in Amazon's fashion offerings, you never really know what you'll end up with, but we found this one to be true to size and, better again, that it looked exactly like the one in the pictures. And if stripes put you off, we're here to reassure you: they're surprisingly flattering. Editorial director Chelsea Stone prefers the striped pattern because it adds a bit of visual interest (although she says solid shades also make great basics). Additionally, the change from horizontal to vertical stripes on the skirt creates an illusion of elongation of the legs. And unlike boxy t-shirt dresses, this one has a fitted high waist that flatters the figure while complementing the pattern. We also loved the midi length, which suited our different heights. Stone says it's neither too short nor too long. If you're on the petite side, the hem will hit mid-calf, which could work with sneakers or ballet flats, adds associate testing editor Carolina Gazal. For those who are taller, it will hit just below the knee. Dennis also notes that the length makes it a suitable choice for the office. Although it is not technically a nap dress, it has pajama-level softness, so we wouldn't be surprised if it encouraged some napping. We were all impressed with the stretchy, comfortable feel of the fabric, which has a nice weight and drape. Plus, it's machine washable, which also gives it points for ease of cleaning. We've loved the mileage we've logged so far this spring and already have more plans for this versatile dress. Dennis says she's packing it for a cruise next month, and I'm thinking of buying one in a different color for my mom to coordinate (but not too match) Mother's Day outfits.

