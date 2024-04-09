How to watch Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion tonight





If you were a teenager in the 2010s or simply knew a teenager in the 2010s, there's a new documentary airing on HBO Max tonight that you might want to watch. Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashion offers viewers a deep dive into the rise and fall of Brandy Melville, the infamous one-size-fits-all, ultra-Instagrammable clothing brand that exploded around the same time as Tumblr, the grunge aesthetic, flower crowns, Lana Del Rey and Arctic Monkeys. . The documentary features interviews with former Brandy Melville employees and executives, investigative journalist Kate Taylor and former Teen Vogue fashion editor Alyssa Hardy. It will also take a broader look at the fast fashion industry. Are you ready to watch Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashion? Here's everything you need to know, from how to watch it live to what time it will air on Max. Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashion trailer When is the Brandy Melville documentary released? Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashion premieres Tuesday, April 9 (tonight!) What time does Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashion to go out? Brandy Melville's new documentary airs tonight at 9 p.m. on HBO and will be available to stream live on HBOs Max. How to watch Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashion: (Maximum) Max is the streaming home of ID content, including Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Children's Television. But it is also a great platform if you want to watch Oscar-winning movies, trending TV series like Dragon House And The White Lotus and even some sports, like some March Madness games. Right now, you can get 40% off any Max subscription tier when you purchase a full year in advance, reducing the cost of Max's most basic subscription at just $5.83/month. $5.83/month at Max Does Max offer a free trial? Although the HBO streaming platform does not offer a free trial period, you can still try the platform for free by signing up through another streaming service, such as with a live TV streaming package such as DirectTV Stream. Right now, when you sign up for DirecTV Stream, you can get 3 months free on HBO Max (plus Paramount+, Starz, and Cinemax) and that's it. After the free trial period is over. Try for free That being said, a DirecTV subscription is significantly more expensive than a basic Max subscription, so unless you want a free trial, we recommend signing up for Max directly. What is Brandy Hellville and the cult of fast fashion about? The documentary charts the rise and eventual fall of the beloved clothing brand of the 2010s Tumblr era, Brandy Melville. Famous for its one-size-fits-all that fits most basics, like gray sweaters, sweatpants, and plain white crop tops, Brandy Melville had a very curated aesthetic both online and in-store, employing primarily teenage girls who Models frequently appeared on the brand's social media pages. clothes. The documentary delves into what was going on behind the scenes of the brand's whitewashed facade, from the toxic work environment to the brand's contribution to the fast fashion industry. Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion is directed by Eva Orner and produced by Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn and Eva Orner.

