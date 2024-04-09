Hoka Clifton sneaker deal April 8, 2024





One of the best parts of cleaning out a closet is the subsequent refresh of the closet. If spring cleaning has claimed your old sneakers, you're in luck. The popular Hoka Clifton 8 is currently on sale for 20% off in both Women's And Men's sizes. And this might be one of your last opportunities to get your hands on a pair. Hoka is phasing out the best-selling style in favor of the updated Clifton 9 (which is also on sale in select sizes at Urban outfitters). You can find the Hoka Clifton 8 on sale at -20% on the brand's website. Illustration: Forbes / Photos: Retailer The Hoka Clifton 8s are designed for everyday walking and running, with a supportive footbed, breathable mesh upper and ergonomic shape to help propel you forward. With neutral support, they offer more natural foot movement than styles with more arch support. More than 4,900 five-star reviews on the Hokas website attest to the lightweight, good cushioning and comfort of these sneakers from day one; they do not need to be broken in. This particular style also carries the American Podiatrist Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, meaning it has been reviewed by podiatrists and found to be a good choice for overall foot health. THE MOST POPULAR The Clifton 8 for women is currently still in stock in five colors and a variety of sizes on the brand's website. You'll find the best size selection if you opt for the Summer Song/Ice Flow or Yellow Pear/Sweet Corn color combinations. If you're shopping for men's Clifton 8s, you can choose from 10 color combinations in an assortment of sizes. Although the Hoka Clifton 8 is a customer favorite sneaker, you might find them too cushioned or a little bulky if you prefer an ultra-light shoe. In that case, you might want to consider one of our picks for the best walking shoes for women or a pair of the best walking shoes for men. What are Hoka Clifton 8s used for? According to the brand, the Clifton 8s are perfect for daily walking and running. They provide support and cushioning to keep your feet comfortable as you rack up mile after mile. That said, they're not specifically designed for speed, so you'll probably want to go with another model if you're looking for a shoe for running. What is the difference between Clifton 8 and 9? Hoka is currently phasing out the Clifton 8 to make way for the new 9. The Clifton 9 is very similar to the Clifton 8, but is a bit lighter than the previous version (which proved to be a bit bulky for those who prefer a lighter running shoe). The Clifton 9 also features more responsive foam, in addition to an updated outsole design. Are Hoka Cliftons or Bondis better? Both the Clifton and Bondi models are designed to be neutral running shoes, but finding the best option for you will depend on your preferences. Although Bondis are known for being slightly heavier, they also offer more cushion, which is ideal for longer runs. So if you want a plusher feel, the Bondi is a great choice. Psst, the Bondi 8 is currently on sale in select colors. That said, if you're more interested in a relatively lighter, streamlined shoe with balanced cushion, you'll want to go with the Clifton design. How long does the Hoka Clifton 8 last? Disappointed recommended Replace your running shoes approximately every 250 to 500 miles, but the exact lifespan of the Clifton 8 will depend on how you use and maintain your shoes. For example, using them only during workouts or swapping between two pairs of running shoes can help extend their lifespan. Keep an eye out for signs like discomfort, baldness, or increased fatigue during your workouts to determine if it's time to replace an older pair. Do you need to size up in the Hoka Clifton 8s? The brand claims that the Hoka Clifton 8s run true to size and most reviewers agree, so there's no need to size up. Hoka also offers an extensive range size distribution on their website if you're not entirely sure what size to order.

