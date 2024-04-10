Fashion
Top designers among British fashion icons at exhibition at Blenheim Palace
Home to the Dukes of Marlborough since 1705, Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire has been designated Unesco World Heritage in 1987. Set in over 2,000 acres of the Lancelot Capability Brown Landscaped Park and designed by Sir John Vanbrugh, who also designed Castle Howard, Yorkshire, this imposing palace is the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill. The baroque-style palace is a truly grandiose venue for an exhibition celebrating the figures of fashion, one of the UK's most successful industries. The just opened British Fashion Icons features a range of world-class designers and brands, with each fashion house occupying a significant room.
The largest exhibition at Blenheim Palace
Blenheim Palace has collaborated with some of Britain's best known fashion designers and brands to create British Fashion Iconsthe largest exhibition in its 300-year history, open to the public until June 30, 2024, sponsored by a nearby British luxury retail destination: Bicester Village. All the big names are there: Vivienne Westwood, Jean Muir, Terry de Havilland, Bruce Oldfield, Turnbull & Asser, Zandra Rhodes, Lulu Guinness, Barbour, Alice Temperley, Stella McCartney and Stephen Jones Millinery for Christian Dior.

Visitors enter the fashion exhibition on a red carpet in the Great Hall showcasing the designs of the late Dame Vivienne Westwood. The selection of designs shows Westwood's edgy and rebellious punk influences, historical references and bold silhouettes. Charting Vivienne's long-term collaboration with her creative partner and husband Andreas Kronthaler, on display are dresses, corsets and capes handcrafted in their London atelier. Westwood's bold and unconventional designs are the perfect introduction to a show about British fashion.
Set against the backdrop of Blenheim Palace's priceless collections of paintings, tapestries and objects, each room pays homage to a British fashion icon and features an exhibition of renowned classic pieces, as well as never-before-seen looks – including unique items made exclusively by Lulu Guinness for Blenheim Palace. The Barbour room naturally exhibits its very popular wax jackets. In the chandeliered Green Drawing Room, Bruce Oldfield wanted to capture the mood of Cecil Beaton's famous 1948 photograph of a group of society women wearing the elegant dresses of fashion designer Charles James in an equally grandiose room. Alice Temperley created a supernatural, dreamlike party scene in a room surrounded by tapestries.
A fashion exhibition in Blenheim makes perfect sense according to Dominic Hare, chief executive of Blenheim Palace, who says Blenheim Palace has played an important role in the UK fashion industry: it has hosted fashion shows ; photo shoots; and many designers have been guests of the family over the years. Christian Dior hosted two fashion shows there in 1954 and 1958 for the benefit of the Red Cross, then returned in 2016 for its Cruise collection. Cecil Beaton has also done family shoots and we have been the location for many brand campaigns over the years. We have a rich history in fashion and this exhibition should help cement our heritage in this fascinating industry.
The palace also worked closely with some designers to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of its own fashion icon, Sir Winston Churchill. The exhibition includes one of the original Churchill Siren suits on loan from Turnbull & Asser, as well as a new version of the iconic suit and a specially designed smoker's cap by British milliner Stephen Jones. On closer inspection, you can see Winston Churchill's hand-embroidered initials as well as a clementine – in honor of his wife – inside the lining. Stephen Jones also celebrates the relationship with Christian Dior and Blenheim Palace initiated in 1954, and presents three complete outfits from the creative directors with whom he has collaborated since 1996.
The stunning Long Library at Blenheim Palace is the final room of the exhibition, showcasing a parade of Stella McCartneys designs since its launch in 2001. A pioneer of ethical fashion design, as a long-time vegetarian, Stella has never used leather, feathers, skin. or fur in one of his creations.
Art at Blenheim Palace
Although it is the premier fashion exhibition, Blenheim Palace has hosted annual art exhibitions since 2014 through its Blenheim Art Foundation, launched with Ai Weiwei, followed by Lawrence Weiner in 2015, Michelangelo Pistoletto in 2016, Jenny Holzer in 2017, Yves Klein in 2018. , Maurizio Cattelan in 2019, Cecily Brown in 2020 and Tino Sehgal in 2021. This year's exhibition will be Mohammed Sami. Contemporary exhibitions like these and British fashion icons provide a fascinating contrast to the permanent art collection which includes glorious paintings like Margaret Lemon as Erminia by Anthony van Dyck and The 4th Duke and family by Sir Joshua Reynolds, both in the Red Room of the State Rooms.
Practical aspects
Icons of British Fashion continues until 30 June 2024 at Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire OX20 1UL. Tickets include the park and are 38 and 22 for children. A family ticket (2 adults/2 children) 99. Free for annual pass holders.
THE Fashion Tea Icons (60 with a glass of pink champagne) includes lobster and wild mushroom canapes as well as classics like Coronation Chicken and Bhaji Sandwich, Scones and Clotted Cream, Battenburg Cake and Milk Chocolate High Heels from Charbonnel and Walker.
Blenheim Palace is twenty minutes from the city of Oxford and close to central London and Birmingham. Both towns are about an hour and a half away by car. Free parking is available on site. A 20% discount applies to visitors traveling to the palace by bus.
