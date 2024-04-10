Authorities search for owner of lost strawberry cat





The authorities with the Everett – Massachusetts Animal Control are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a lost cat. KITTEN FOUND – WEARING A STRAWBERRY DRESS, the organization announced in a post on Facebook Monday April 8. Their post included a photo of the fashionable feline wearing a white dress with several strawberries all over the design. The white cat with gray ears looked at the camera for the photo. Cat found in dress.

City of Everett (MA) Animal Control Office/Facebook

According to the post, the older kitten was found curled up in an alley near Parlin School. Anyone with information about his membership is asked to call the Everett Police Department at (617) 387-1212 or email the COA. [Animal Control Officer] [email protected]. The social media post was shared more than 250 times as of Tuesday April 9 afternoon. Worried users also hoped the cat would be reunited with its family. One person who said the animal was obviously much loved added that they were praying for it to come HOME. Good luck and a lifetime of love and happiness to this cutie, another person commented. On Tuesday, Everett – Massachusetts Animal Control shared another update on the cat, this time in video form. We call her Strawberry because the young Good Samaritan, who helped her, named her that, wrote the organization in his caption. They also shared a video of Strawberry being held by one of the officers as the individual spoke kindly to the animal, assuring it that it was in good hands. Here's a better view of this kitten's white and strawberry dress she was wearing. Does anyone recognize her? » asked the message. She loves to lie on ACO's lap and hold her hand with her paw until she gets cuddles. This kitten is extremely affectionate and must be missed by a family, they wrote before again sharing ways to get in touch with the department and claim the animal. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The nose and thumbs are so cute! and the [strawberry emoji] dress! Someone nearby must miss her, one person wrote under the video. Many loved the cute clip. Others offered their homes if the previous cat wasn't found soon. If she needs a home, let us know. We have a senior cat and a disabled puppy, another person shared.

