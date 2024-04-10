Miss Pennsylvania brings the fast fashion conversation to Penn State





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania On Wednesday, April 17, Sustainability of Penn State will host Miranda Moore, a sustainable fashion advocate who was crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2023. Moore, an environmental engineer and University of Pennsylvania graduate student earning an executive certificate in social impact strategy, will discuss her work at the Miss America organization, and in her life more broadly, to promote sustainable fashion. Penn State Sustainability is excited to partner with EcoReps, Organic Climbingand the Fashion Society of Penn State will host Miranda Moore for a meaningful discussion on how consumers and producers in the apparel industry can create a better, brighter future for all, said Grant Rowe, public programs coordinator for Penn State Sustainability. Moore is deeply involved in conversations regarding sustainability and environmental action. She is the founder of Act in fashion, an organization whose goal is to change the way we buy, wear and think about fashion through awareness, representation and engagement. The initiative advocates for increased second-hand shopping, outfit renewal and education about the power people hold in their financial and purchasing decisions. Moore will begin her day in University Park leading a conversation on the issues of fast fashion and the unsustainability of its material production, joined by a representative from Organic Climbing, a State College climbing equipment and clothing company that prioritizes sustainability in its work. She will end the day by presenting the Fashion Society of Penn States' biannual fashion show, which will highlight the importance of sustainability. Additional information about Moores' visit can be found below and online at Penn State Sustainability Events Calendar: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday April 17: Fashion conversation and clothing drive at 233AB HUB-Robeson Center . Register to attend the fashion conversation. Welcome to the clothing exchange. Join Moore for a conversation about fast fashion and material production with local company Organic Climbing. In partnership with EcoReps students, the event is also launching a free clothing drive where participants can donate, trade or take donated clothing for reuse. Participants are encouraged to bring clothing to donate. Accepted items include washed and lightly used shirts (short and long sleeves), shorts, pants, dresses, shoes, socks, sweatshirts/hoodies, coats/jackets, blankets, gloves and hats. No intimate clothing. Remaining items will be donated locally.

Wednesday April 17 at 7 p.m.: Sustainable fashion show at 3 points from the city center. No registration required. Get ready for a green podium! The Fashion Society at Penn State is hosting a sustainability-themed fashion show featuring student designs. Moore will kick off the show with remarks on fast fashion and sustainability in the clothing industry. Find out how sustainable fashion can work! Moores' visit aligns with Penn States' membership and promotion of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), a set of 17 goals adopted by the United Nations in 2015 to promote a better future for people and the planet. Among these goals, Moores' visit is strongly linked to SDG 12, Responsible consumption and production, as well as SDG 9, Reduced inequalities. For more information about this event or others hosted by Penn State Sustainability, contact Grant Rowe at [email protected].

