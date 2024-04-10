Friendship Births Sabrinas Wish Provides Prom Dresses

IMPERIAL Nearly 40 years after a tragic loss, a painful event transformed into a united and supportive cause, Sabrinas Wish, a collection and free giveaway of prom dresses.

On Sunday, April 7, inside the Cheval Farms barn, nearly 300 evening gowns, of all sizes, could be seen hanging in their own plastic garment bags. The dresses were donated by the Princess Project of San Diego, as well as the Soroptimist Sisters and local Imperial Valley residents. The dresses were for girls who, for whatever reason, couldn't afford one.

Jessika Saavedra, a student at Central Union High School, was one of those lucky girls to find the perfect dress. Jessika explained that she arrived knowing exactly what she was looking for: a red dress and it only took moments to find it. With only the second attempt at fitting, Jessika said yes to the red dress.

Everyone here is so supportive and welcoming and I love it,” Jessika revealed. I felt comfortable walking in, especially when I said yes to my dress and everything, everyone was clapping. It made me so happy that I wanted to cry.

Sabrinas Wish founder Lydia Robles holds up a red dress at a prom dress drive and giveaway she threw in memory of her lifelong friend Sabrina, who died about 40 years ago. The event showcased some 300 dresses at Cheval Farm on Sunday, April 7. | PHOTO BY RUBIS AUREN-SMITHSON

In addition to hundreds of dresses, six round tables were on display showcasing dozens of heels, handbags, makeup and numerous jewelry items, ranging from earrings, necklaces and bracelets. Paparazzi Accessories, an independent jewelry company staffed by consultants, also hosted a donation table and gave up to four free pieces of jewelry to each girl.

Snacks and refreshments were also arranged, bringing a feeling of warmth and comfort. People flocked throughout the five-hour event, some coming with friends or family to lend support, or as a group activity with girlfriends.

To the left of the entrance, a secure fitting area was available, decorated with body-height mirrors, flowers, candles and fresh coffee. Volunteers from the Soroptism women's group helped with the fitting of dresses for young women who were trying on the dress of their dreams. And as each girl excitedly chose that one, one volunteer suddenly shouted, “She said yes to the dress!” followed by a room full of applause and joy.

The shoes were among the items given to high school students at the Sabrinas Wish prom dress drive and giveaway on Sunday, April 7, at Cheval Farms, north of Imperial. | PHOTO BY RUBIS AUREN-SMITHSON

Sabrina's wish began simply as a dream, visualized by Lydia Robles, Sabrina's lifelong friend, who died nearly 40 years ago in a car accident while driving home from a baseball game. Sabrina was a sophomore in high school when the accident happened and unfortunately never got to attend her prom.

With her memory still very much alive, Robles had an enduring vision and a burning desire to help other girls who might be facing challenges that would prevent them from going to prom. That dream came true when Robles met Ivonne Sotomayor Santos, president of Soroptimist International of El Centro.

“I had a goal, it was a very sentimental thing for me. I had contacted different organizations but unfortunately no one really wanted to help me,” Robles said. Until I joined the Soroptimist and I presented this idea to Ivonne and she said: yes, I will help you. And I was so excited. I'm so excited to do this in his memory.

Robles revealed that she has bigger plans for Sabrina's Wish, hoping to eventually go mobile and travel to local high schools for easier access to girls who may not have access to rides.

What we want to do is go directly to every high school in the valley,” Robles said. Plan to go to every high school so that all the girls have the chance to come pick up a dress. This would therefore be more accessible to them. Because I know a lot of girls don't have a vehicle, they don't drive. And it's a little difficult to get there. So if we go to high schools, it would be a little easier for them.

A table of accessories available to high school students at the Sabrinas Wish prom dress drive and giveaways are on display Sunday, April 7 at Cheval Farms, north of Imperial. | PHOTO BY RUBIS AUREN-SMITHSON

El Centros International Soroptimist Sotomayor Santos immediately wanted to help with Sabrina's wish. Whenever members have ideas, I tell them I'm always open, she said. Sotomayor Santos said she called Cheryl from Cheval Farms, who graciously donated her space to the charity.

We will collect (dresses) throughout the year, Sotomayor Santos said. And every time we have a big event, just tell the women and girls: Hey, do you have a dress you don't want anymore? A dress you only used once and will never use again? That's great, go ahead and send them to us, your dress is their dream, she beamed.

One idea that already seems to be brewing, a mother visiting Sabrinas Wish with her daughter, stopped to take a minute to express her appreciation for the event and came up with the idea of ​​donating her daughters' previous evening gowns. two girls for a good cause.

Sabrinas Wish ultimately gifted 25 prom dresses to grateful girls who said yes to the dress. And as longing and love filled the room, Robles expressed, “I'm very intuitive and I know she's with me, she's with me, especially right now. I finally made his dream come true.