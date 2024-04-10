Kitten wearing a strawberry patterned dress found by MA Animal Control





The world's cutest kitten may have been found lost and wearing a strawberry-print dress in Massachusetts — and local animal control services are asking for the public's help in reuniting the animal with its family. The cat, a black and white longhair with big eyes and a heart-shaped nose, was found Monday by a good Samaritan in an alley near a school north of Boston in Everett. Hearts melted at Everett Animal Control and beyond when the cat was taken in wearing the outfit she was found in: a pleated white dress with strawberry designs on it, with a matching red bow.





A kitten was found lost and wearing a strawberry-patterned dress in Massachusetts — and local animal control is asking for the public's help in reuniting the animal with its family. Animal Control in Massachusetts “This kitten is extremely affectionate and must be missed by a family,” Everett Animal Control said in a Facebook post. “She loves to lie down in the [animal control officer’s] straddle her and grab her hand with her paw until she gets a few cuddles. Until her true home was found, officers called the kitten Strawberry, consistent with the name given by whoever found her. Unsurprisingly, Strawberry was a hit in the comments section. Stay up to date with the most important news of the day Stay up to date with the latest news with Evening Update. Thanks for recording! ” She is magnificent. I love her dress,” one commenter said.





The cat, a black and white longhair with big eyes and a heart-shaped nose, was found Monday by a good Samaritan in an alley near a school north of Boston in Everett. Animal Control in Massachusetts “Oh my God, someone must miss her,” said another. “I pray your people find you, Strawberry.” “If no one asks for it, I’ll take it,” said another, speaking for the world. Anyone with information about Strawberry's home is asked to contact Everett police at 617-387-1212 or by email at [email protected].

