Hermès takes on Rolex and Chanel with a sports watch aimed at women

During the Watches and Wonders event which begins Tuesday in Geneva, Herms will present a new line of sports watches, powered by mechanical movements and aimed at women.

The French luxury brand, which makes its watches in Switzerland, hopes the new line called Cut will help counter the slowdown in Swiss watch exports, which fell 3.8 percent in February.

In a market context that is less positive than last year, [the show] This is a good opportunity to relaunch the dynamic, declared Laurent Dordet, general manager of Herms Horloger. Watches and Wonders expects 45,000 visitors to attend the seven-day show.

Hermès' watch division has previously bucked industry trends. During the pandemic-affected 2020, the division grew 2.3 percent even as the market as a whole shrank 22 percent, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FHS ).

Last year, Hermès continued to beat the Swiss market. In its annual results released in February, watch revenues rose 23 percent to $US611 million ($662 million), compared with 7.6 percent growth for the sector as a whole. The industry's growth has slowed in recent months after a multi-year surge during the pandemic pushed the value of exports to a record, hitting 27 billion Swiss francs ($30 billion).

Hermès watches have been a staple of bourgeois style since the introduction of iconic models like the Arceau and Cape Cod in the 1970s. Recent growth, fueled by more high-end models with mechanical or jeweled movements, has made the brand a new chapter. Since 2020, Herms Horloger has tripled its turnover, according to its published results. If its revenues continued to grow at the same rate, the division could join in a few years the exclusive billion Swiss franc club, estimated at only eight brands.

The keys to Hermès' recent performance? “In-house production, new products and creativity have made us extremely responsive and reliable,” Dordet said. Add to that the fantastic distribution network we have with Herms and the global appeal of the brand, and it all means we have been trending well since 2020.

The company now operates what Dordet calls a primarily boutique distribution strategy, with around 100 points of sale, including most Hermès boutiques, as well as a handful of strategic wholesale accounts and airport distributors.

Last year, Hermès reported overall revenue of 13.4 billion, up 21% at constant exchange rates year-on-year. Growing demand for flagship Birkin and Kelly handbags has led to long waits for sought-after styles, prompting many customers to curry favor with sellers by purchasing the brand in droves, across all categories. (Some even claim they were pressured to do so, according to a recent antitrust suit).

The dynamic surrounding Herms' watch offering has enabled it to climb the sector rankings: according to Morgan Stanley estimates, Herms now ranks 16th among Swiss watchmakers in terms of turnover, ahead of Tudor, Panerai and Van Cleef & Arpels, and just behind TAG Heuer. This compares to 26th place in the 2020 Banks Report. Morgan Stanley also places Hermès first among multi-category luxury brands involved in watchmaking, ahead of Bulgari, Chanel, Montblanc and Louis Vuitton.

Much recent excitement around Herms' watch offerings has been generated by the H08, a sports watch designed by the creative director of Herms Horlogers, Philippe Delhotal, and introduced three years ago. The brand helped change the perception of the Hermès offering, in which low-volume mechanical watches were largely overshadowed by quartz watches aimed at women.

H08 is our first volume success in mechanical and more masculine watches, even if some women are getting into it, Dordet explains. This is a key pillar for us.

Now, the more feminine Cut line, priced at $6,725, is expected to fuel the next chapter in the evolution of Hermès' watch division. The 36 iterations offered at launch include a diamond-studded bimetallic piece that completes the collection at $21,900.

Dordet admitted it wouldn't be easy to tackle the women's sports watch category, dominated by giants like Rolex and Omega. It's a very competitive segment, he said. We want to respond to it and attack it with a watch that is clearly different from the competition, with a different style. According to Morgan Stanley, Rolex represents almost a third of Swiss watch exports.

Sports watches are also key brand territory for rival French luxury house Chanel, which has recruited stars like Margot Robbie to promote its flagship ceramic dive watch, the J12.

Dordet said Cut was distinguished by features such as the shape of its custom-made case (which is a sort of irregular octagon with rounded edges and radical cutouts on the left and right flanks of the case), a typeface and unique colors. Hermès orange features prominently in the collection. It's a sports watch in the style of Hermès, he said. It's not a performance watch that will take you to the top of Everest or to the bottom of the Mariana Trench, but it will accompany you all year round, including when playing sports.

While Herms primarily targets a female customer base with Cut, Dorset called it a genderless choice. We don't create for one genre. We think about a customer, but then we let the market decide, he said.

In a Interview 2021, Dordet said he doesn't believe Hermès is a top watch among luxury watch buyers. But he said the division's recent growth suggested his company's watches were now more attractive than ever to seasoned watch buyers.

I wouldn't be arrogant enough to say that Hermès is a first choice, he said. But what matters is that Hermes is part of the choice, especially among men and women who buy two to five watches per year. We are convincing more and more people to try Herms.

Dordet said women still accounted for 80 percent of Herms Horlogers' sales, but he expected the distribution to even out. This balance is historic, he said, noting that Hermès' men's mechanical watch collection was introduced just 12 years ago. We will balance in the coming years, because the growth of men's watches is strong.

An industry expert said Hermès was attracting new buyers in the luxury watch sector. Herms' new sports watches are aimed at people who appreciate design, said Kristian Haagen, author of several books on watchmaking. A design such as the H08 may not appeal to those who typically invest in high-end watch pieces, but the brand's design history makes it appealing to many, especially those with a penchant for luxury accessories like scarves and Birkin bags.

In February, it was announced that Manufacture Vaucher Fleurier, the Swiss manufacturer of high-end watch movements which supplies Herms with movements (including the H1912 automatic which will feature in Cut) and in which Herms holds a 25 percent stake , would be put on sale. sale by its majority shareholder, the Sandoz Family Foundation. Dordet declined to say whether Herms might make a decision in favor of the company, but said that for Herms Horloger it was business as usual. We are shareholders of Vaucher with certain rights over it and with the firm ambition to remain there, he declared.

Many in the Swiss industry have become more sheepish in recent months about future sales, amid reported overstocking and as demand cools from post-pandemic highs. But Dordet believes the continued success of H08 and the arrival of Cut give him reason to be optimistic. I'm pretty confident about this year, he said, even if it's not as easy as last year.