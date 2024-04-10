Kitten found in dress in Everett

But this wasn't your average lost kitten. This gray and white cutie, with a little heart for a nose, is a fashionista.

A 3 – A 1-month-old kitten was found in a driveway on Foster Street in Everett Monday evening, officials said.

About 6:30 p.m., a little girl playing on a playground at the nearby Albert N. Parlin School found the kitten curled up in a ball and wearing a white dress with strawberries on it, said Stacia Gorgone, Everetts animal control officer. .

This is definitely a first for me, Gorgon said. Usually a cat like this is a stray cat. But with a dress, we know it has an owner.

The girl immediately called the kitten Strawberry. Gorgon inquired around the neighborhood and knocked on doors, but she could not find its owner. As of Tuesday morning, no one had claimed Strawberry, she said.

No one called, which was shocking, she said. He is a very sweet and declawed kitten. I'm going to guess that someone really misses this kitten.

Strawberry, which is very stressed, stays with Gorgon for the moment. She will keep her for seven days and if the owner does not come forward, Gorgon will offer her for adoption.

More than a dozen people have already emailed him asking about adopting Strawberry. But the little girl who found and named the kitten asked to be first in line.

In the meantime, Gorgone and police are asking anyone with information to call the Everett Police Department at 617-387-1212 or email [email protected].

Ava Berger can be contacted at [email protected]. Am here @Ava_Berger_.