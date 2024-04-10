Allbirds given six months' notice to raise share price





Allbirds said Monday it received notice from Nasdaq that its stock price would remain below $1 for a month. The struggling sneaker seller has six months to trade above $1 for at least 10 consecutive days or face delisting, but it could get an additional six-month extension if it doesn't do not meet this deadline. Allbirds' share price has fallen more than 90% since its IPO in November 2021. The poor stock performance reflects the brand's declining sales over the past year following an expansion into clothing. sports and running shoes. The company's revenue fell 15% year-over-year to $254 million, and its net losses widened 52% to $152 million in 2023. Nasdaq's notice comes a month after Allbirds co-founder Joey Zwillinger resigned as chief executive. Zwillinger was replaced by footwear veteran Joe Vernacchio, who is now responsible for executing the brand's ongoing turnaround plan, which includes closing at least 10 stores this year and partnering with distributors on overseas markets such as South Korea, Japan and Australia. Allbirds is also re-releasing its core products in new materials and launching a zero-carbon shoe this year to regenerate demand. Learn more: Can Allbirds survive its own turnaround plan? A management shakeup at the struggling sneaker seller adds a new layer of complexity as sales decline and losses deepen.

