Save 30% on the flattering Rosette mini dress from Target that's TikTok Viral
On target ! TikTok's famous Wild Fable rosette dress is Finally on sale during Target Circle Week, and it's back in full stock with an impressive range of sizes available. The adorable and ultra-flattering knit mini dress is currently 30% off and is ideal for transitioning from spring to summer, with soft feminine touches, a breathable cotton fabrication and an effortless slip-on fit . All you have to do to access the deal – and more coming this week – is sign up for a free Target account here.
Target's Rosette Mini Sweater Dress is a certified TikTok hit that's racked up over 7.5 million views and searches on the app. The hype began in February when casual shoppers shared videos checking out the summer dress in Target stores, while eager viewers rushed to size up to post a slew of articles, reviews and videos of trials – whether it is to style the dress with a trendy look. cowboy bootsor summer accessories like straw bags and pretty sandals. Even if you stock up on linen or lace dresses, this particular knit won't wrinkle or tear, making it an ideal outfit to pack for your next getaway, and its slight stretch provides exceptional comfort for long days of wearing.
Wild Fable is a Target brand popular for its trendy and affordable clothing, but we've never seen so much hype around a style like this. The dress is elevated while evoking flirty, effortless touches, like a mini hemline, scalloped straps, and a precious rosette detail on the square neckline – reminiscent of the summer 2024 floral applique trends we've been seeing on the Sandy Liang, Balmain and Blumarine shows. Its lightweight, breathable cotton weave makes it a no-brainer for mild spring temperatures and warm vacation days, or even as a cute swimsuit cover-up you can throw on for a post-beach dinner. Plus, it comes in two versatile colorways of off-white and black, as well as sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.
“This dress gave me so much confidence in my body,” said one happy Target shopper. “The length is perfect for my build. I never find sleeveless dresses that fit me well, but this one suits me so well! The material is also nice and I love the slight stretch! » Another tester wrote: “This is a beautiful summer dress! I bought this dress in store when they were laying it on the floor. Let me tell you, even the Target employee started putting the dress aside for her to purchase during her break! I've seen so many influencers showing this off on their social media, so buy it because they sell out fast! I'm five feet five and 190 pounds, and the XL fits me perfectly! »
Be sure to size down ASAP, before this rare deal is gone for good.
Wild Fable Rosette Mini Dress
Target the premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $21
Wild Fable – Rosette short sweater dress
Target the premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $21
